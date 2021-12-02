17 News teams up with Christmas 4 Seniors for annual Stuff the Bus event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News is teaming up with Christmas 4 Seniors to host the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday directly in front of the Studio on the corner of 22nd Street and L Street.
Help Stuff the Bus this holiday season with much needed donations of cleaning products and toiletry’s for our preselected seniors.
You can from off donation beginning at 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find a full list of approved donation items below:
Sundries:
- Dryer sheets (small boxes)
- Laundry Detergent (small sizes – HE please)
- Dish Soap and Cleaning Supplies
- Paper Towels & Kleenex
- Quality Two-ply Toilet Paper
- Shampoo & Conditioner combo
- Body Lotion & Bar Soap
- Toothbrush & Toothpaste
- Large Print Word Find/Puzzle Books
- White Socks & Calendars
- Hand Sanitizer (small), Dish Towels, Wash Clothes, Dish Cloths
- $10 Gift Cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, Dollar Tree, etc.)
Gifts:
- Small crock pots
- Coffee makers
- Throw blankets
- Electric can openers
- Toasters
- Bath towel sets
- Bed sheet sets
- Blankets
Christmas 4 Seniors will also be accepting cash donations.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
