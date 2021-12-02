ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

17 News teams up with Christmas 4 Seniors for annual Stuff the Bus event

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GaJ8_0dANAQwP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News is teaming up with Christmas 4 Seniors to host the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday directly in front of the Studio on the corner of 22nd Street and L Street.

Help Stuff the Bus this holiday season with much needed donations of cleaning products and toiletry’s for our preselected seniors.

You can from off donation beginning at 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a full list of approved donation items below:

Sundries:

  • Dryer sheets (small boxes)
  • Laundry Detergent (small sizes – HE please)
  • Dish Soap and Cleaning Supplies
  • Paper Towels & Kleenex
  • Quality Two-ply Toilet Paper
  • Shampoo & Conditioner combo
  • Body Lotion & Bar Soap
  • Toothbrush & Toothpaste
  • Large Print Word Find/Puzzle Books
  • White Socks & Calendars
  • Hand Sanitizer (small), Dish Towels, Wash Clothes, Dish Cloths
  • $10 Gift Cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, Dollar Tree, etc.)

Gifts:

  • Small crock pots
  • Coffee makers
  • Throw blankets
  • Electric can openers
  • Toasters
  • Bath towel sets
  • Bed sheet sets
  • Blankets

Christmas 4 Seniors will also be accepting cash donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

New coffee shop? Yup, Five-O-Two Cafe opens in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once a pop-up coffee shop on Second Saturdays now has a permanent location and is holding its grand opening today inside of Your Wildest Dreams in Downtown Bakersfield. Five-O-Two Cafe will be opening at 10 a.m. inside of In Your Wildest Dreams at 2819 F Street. Owners Nancy and Marco Aguirre […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Mento Buru brings multicultural sound to HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re driving through HolidayLights at the California Living Museum this year, you’ll be asked to turn on your radio. You’ll hear, “Welcome to HolidayLights at CALM,” and then you’ll be treated to the stylings of Mento Buru. The Bakersfield-born band will once again soundtrack HolidayLights with songs off of their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fox Theater acts as Grand Marshall of the 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade in celebration of 91st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade will return Thursday after 2019’s parade was cancelled due to the pandemic and will pay special recognition to the Fox Theater for its 91st birthday. This year’s parade theme is “Movies of Christmas: the Sequel,” which makes it the perfect year for the Historic Fox Theater, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy