17 News teams up with Christmas 4 Seniors for annual Stuff the Bus event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News is teaming up with Christmas 4 Seniors to host the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday directly in front of the Studio on the corner of 22nd Street and L Street.

Help Stuff the Bus this holiday season with much needed donations of cleaning products and toiletry’s for our preselected seniors.

You can from off donation beginning at 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a full list of approved donation items below:

Sundries:

Dryer sheets (small boxes)

Laundry Detergent (small sizes – HE please)

Dish Soap and Cleaning Supplies

Paper Towels & Kleenex

Quality Two-ply Toilet Paper

Shampoo & Conditioner combo

Body Lotion & Bar Soap

Toothbrush & Toothpaste

Large Print Word Find/Puzzle Books

White Socks & Calendars

Hand Sanitizer (small), Dish Towels, Wash Clothes, Dish Cloths

$10 Gift Cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, Dollar Tree, etc.)

Gifts:

Small crock pots

Coffee makers

Throw blankets

Electric can openers

Toasters

Bath towel sets

Bed sheet sets

Blankets

Christmas 4 Seniors will also be accepting cash donations.

