Related
Pisces Sushi
If you want sushi and a scene in Manhattan Beach, head to Katsu-Ya or Sugarfish. If you just want great sushi, period, head to Pisces Sushi. This small mom-and-pop restaurant along Highland Ave. doesn’t offer seating, but for excellent takeout sushi at a great price, locals swear by it. You’ll find a tight menu of the usual sushi bar staples here, including neatly wrapped rolls drizzled in just the right amount of sauce. If you want to appreciate the quality fish that makes Pisces a gem, though, get a few pieces of nigiri or sashimi, or their popular chirashi bowl, which comes decorated with fanned-out slices of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and scallop.
Maude
After a brief closure in 2020, Maude in Beverly Hills is open again—and it seems to have chilled out a bit during its hiatus. Before the pandemic, the tasting menu spot was borderline fanatical about changing its themed menus often, but now has settled into a more static $250 prix-fixe offering. You’ll eat neatly cut nopales and jicama that look like jigsaw puzzle pieces, caviar served in dainty glass cups, and approximately ten pieces of cavatelli doused in roasted chicken au jus and shaved truffles. It’s your typical intricate, small-portioned fine dining, but with a unique twist—dessert is served in a second, mysterious location upstairs. After the main courses are done, you’re escorted through the front door, out of the building, and upstairs to a vibey record lounge, complete with plush armchairs and Cornelius Brothers playing over the speakers. This is where you’ll finish the meal with deconstructed bee-themed desserts and tea poured out of elegant teapots.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0