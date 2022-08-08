After a brief closure in 2020, Maude in Beverly Hills is open again—and it seems to have chilled out a bit during its hiatus. Before the pandemic, the tasting menu spot was borderline fanatical about changing its themed menus often, but now has settled into a more static $250 prix-fixe offering. You’ll eat neatly cut nopales and jicama that look like jigsaw puzzle pieces, caviar served in dainty glass cups, and approximately ten pieces of cavatelli doused in roasted chicken au jus and shaved truffles. It’s your typical intricate, small-portioned fine dining, but with a unique twist—dessert is served in a second, mysterious location upstairs. After the main courses are done, you’re escorted through the front door, out of the building, and upstairs to a vibey record lounge, complete with plush armchairs and Cornelius Brothers playing over the speakers. This is where you’ll finish the meal with deconstructed bee-themed desserts and tea poured out of elegant teapots.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO