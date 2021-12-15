ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pure Storage (PSTG) PT Raised to $36 at Susquehanna

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $9.2M

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) reported Q4 net loss of $9.2 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $13.73 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $88 at Jefferies Following Meetings

Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $88.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after catching up with Ciena management for a deeper discussion of their long-term business opportunities.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $290 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $290.00
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $300 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $300.00 (from $290.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) PT Raised to $222 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised the price target on Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) to $222.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining a Positive rating. The analyst commented, "Updating estimates/price target following KEYS' Oct-Q earnings...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MongoDB (MDB) PT Raised to $552 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Frederick Havenmeyer raised the price target on MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) to $552.00 (from $450.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating. MDB reported a blowout FQ3 with a ~10.5% revenue beat and ~5.6% FQ4 guidance raise. Atlas...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $115 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $115.00 (from $110.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Huntsman (HUN) PT Raised to $46 at Jefferies, Bullish on Miralon

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) to $46.00 (from $44.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $650 at Susquehanna Into EPS

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $650.00 (from $640.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Market Perform as Verso Acquired

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Solar Sunrun (RUN) Stock is Down 10% Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) are down 10% in pre-open Monday after KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded to Sector Weight
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Dover Corp. (DOV) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Imago Biosciences Inc (IMGO) PT Raised to $37 at Jefferies Following ASH Data

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft raised the price target on Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IMGO) to $37.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Signet Jewelers (SIG) PT Raised to $105 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson raised the price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) to $105.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results. The analyst noted sales momentum continues into the holiday but said a...
MARKETS

