These Trader Joe's Chocolate Ornaments Look Completely Real & They Make Hot Cocoa in Seconds

We’re suckers for any food that’s disguised as a cute, seasonal item — and these totally realistic Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Ornaments , which are officially back in stores, take the cake. The cult-followed grocery store just brought back this chocolatey seasonal item that turns any steamed beverage — dairy or not — into a warm cup of hot cocoa goodness.

Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed shared that the hot cocoa ornaments, which upon first glance just look like a set of pretty, traditional Christmas balls, are back in stores (along with other seasonal favorites like Jingle Jangle Pretzels and Gingerbread Chocolate Cookies). The hot cocoa bombs look just like Christmas tree ornaments, but they’re actually made of minty metallic-look chocolate, and are filled with miniature chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.

These yummy seasonal treats are priced at $6.99 for a set of four. As Trader Joe’s explained last year, “Once submerged in a steaming mug of milk or nondairy beverage, their shimmering, minty, #MilkChocolate shells slowly melt away, revealing a secret stash of marshmallows and chocolate chips! Stir until dissolved, then enjoy a mug of the most decorative #HotChocolate you ever did drink.”

So, you remove the decorative wrapping, and drop the chocolate ornament into a cup of steamed milk. Once the chocolate has dissolved, stir it and enjoy a perfectly crafted cup of hot cocoa.

We think the minty chocolate shell is a nice touch, too.

