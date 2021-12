Mauricio Pochettino should quit Paris Saint-Germain “tomorrow” to take up the managerial vacancy at Manchester United, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said. Pochettino’s side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad in the Champions League on Wednesday as speculation swirled around whether the former Tottenham boss would be prepared to leave PSG mid-season. The Argentine said on Tuesday that he is “happy” at the French club, who he joined in January 2021, but it understood that he is ready to quit PSG to join United before the summer, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. PSG were...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO