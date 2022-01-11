ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYKEw_0dA6gn6m00
Don't Miss : Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more

Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them.

You'll find everything you need to know about this Kroger recall below. Since so many different products are affected, you should definitely spend some time going through the list to ensure you don't have any of them. It's better to be safe than sorry. There are a lot of cases lately for recalls.

The items subject to the Kroger recall

All told, the Kroger recall involves nearly 20 unique food items. As to how metal fragments possibly got into the finished products, Kroger says that metal fragments may have somehow gotten into the starch used during the baking process.

As a result, be on the lookout for the following items in your pantry. And again, note that all of the items here are under the Country Oven brand.

  • Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages
  • White Cake
  • Chocolate Cake
  • White/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow/Vanilla Cake
  • Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow Cake
  • Bowtie Danish
  • Cheese Pocket
  • Angel Food Cake
  • Yellow/Fudge Cake
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Marble Cake
  • Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
  • Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
  • Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
  • Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
  • Raspberry Cake
  • Party Baloon Cake

If you'd like more information about relevant UPC codes, you can check that out over here .

All told, the items at issue were available for purchase at stores across nearly 30 states. The states where the items were sold include South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

In light of the above, anyone with the items listed here should throw them away immediately. Do not risk keeping them around.

Incidentally, there have been a few notable Kroger recalls this month. For example, nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken at Trader Joe's and Kroger were recalled because it might be contaminated with foreign materials. And that's just one example. See more examples below.

Users with questions about the Kroger recall can contact the company at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

More recalls to worry about

These products aren't the only ones being recalled in the past month. Take a look at the list of other recalls and make sure that your home is safe.

The post Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 623

Valerie Aylward
11-30

AND TODAYS RECALL IS........! THIS HAS GOTTEN BEYOND RIDICULOUS! By the way, don't throw it out, GET YOUR MONEY BACK! Happy Holidays Everyone!🎅🤶⛄🎄🦌

Reply(58)
554
Patricia Gilgannon
11-30

What is going on ?? More and more products are being recalled because of metal, glass and carcinogenic in them! WHO IS BEHIND THIS???? Someone is out to get us either by a virus or food contamination

Reply(98)
324
Caroline Poli
11-30

It might take more time and I know a lot of us work myself included but I am going back to making my own,they won’t be fancy shmancy but they will be safe to eat. Merry Christmas everyone 🎅🏻🎄🎁

Reply(19)
160
Related
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY
SELF

A Ground Beef Recall Is Affecting Meat in These States

New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Food Cake#Food Drink#Covid#Kroger Co#Country Oven#Cinnamon Rolls#Danish#Upc
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
tonyskansascity.com

Hy-Vee Lock Down Coming Soon

Right now we share a peek at COVID scarcity getting serious and/or just another sign that the pandemic is making people just a bit harder to cope with for local stores. Here's a glimpse at harsh times in the making . . . The Hy-Vee Retail Security teams will be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BGR.com

USDA frozen pizza recall means you need to check your fridge now

Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Ground beef recalled at major retailers

28,000 pounds of ground beef may have been contaminated with E. Coli, and as a precaution Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling all of it. Major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo sold this product. The product was sold under their store brand name. Locations in Arizona, California, Nevada,...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
BGR.com

BGR.com

293K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy