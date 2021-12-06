LATEST: NRG brushfire holds at 132 acres, 100 percent contained

Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:15 a.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Davie Bieri, the fire is at 100 percent containment.

With some moisture expected in the area today, crews will just be monitoring the isolated portions that continue to smolder.

Sunday, December 4, 2021, 8:45 p.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Fire containment is up to 95 percent, fire size is holding at 132 acres.

Dave Bieri said fire behavior was creeping and smoldering. Resource management staff walked the fire lines and areas of the interior, Bieri said they will be working on a rehab plan for the fire.

He added they expect to release resources back to their home units the morning of December 6th.

Thursday, December 2, 2021, 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters were extinguish a small portion of the brushfire at the New River Gorge

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Davie Bieri told 59News the fire is now at 132 acres and 50% contained. There was enough moisture to stop the fire from spreading further.

A team from Pennsylvania arrived at the fire and will help crews with patrolling the fire and clean-up.

The plan for Friday, December 3, 2021, is to continue mop up operations, assure the north end of the fire under the canyon rim rock is secure, patrol the line and look for additional fires outside the perimeter.

Thursday, December 2, 2021, 5:31 a.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — The brush fire at the New River Gorge now covers about 150 acres. District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Davie Bieri told 59News the fire is still 50% contained.

He added the fire grew around 40 acres to the West of the main fire due to rolling burning materials that crossed the fire lines.

Bieri said the Headhouse and Conveyor at Nuttallburg still look good.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11:02 a.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Trail closures are still in effect for Headhouse, Endless Wall, and all trails at Nuttallburg.

According to Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the fire is still estimated to cover 110 acres and is still 50% contained. He told 59News the East and West sides have fire lines due to crews blowing leaf litter and light fuels out of its path with leaf blowers.

Bieri said the main concern now is firefighter safety and the historic structures around the brush fire. Crews plan to get to those structures on Wednesday. He added the structure near the mine entrance at Nuttalburg Headhouse is unharmed.

On Wednesday, crews will focus on reinforcing the fire lines and searching for spot fires where it has crossed over.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: SHORT CREEK, WV (WVNS) — A brush fire in the New River Gorge expanded to 110 acres. However, park officials say the fire is now 50% contained.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, told 59News the trail closures are still in effect.

Crews have not been able to determine if there is any damage to some of the historic structures near where the fire is burning. The hope is to send scouts on Wednesday morning to assess the situation.

According to Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, the 10-acre fire was reported around 1 p.m. He told 59News the National Park Service sent out their own crews, as well as local fire departments, to battle the fire. The Cuyahoga Valley and Shenandoah National Park Service from Ohio and Virginia are on scene.







Bieri said as of last night, the fire was still burning and covered up to 80 acres.

Due to the fire, multiple trailheads are closed including Nuttallburg, Keeney’s Creek Rail Trail, and the Headhouse Trail, as well as climbing areas from Short Creek to the Cirque. The Endless Wall Trail and both parking lots that access the trail are also closed.

