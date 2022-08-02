NFL Draft Profile: Matthew Bergeron, Offensive Lineman, Syracuse Orange

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Syracuse iOL Matthew Bergeron

#60

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6041

Wt: 312

40: 4.96

DOB: 2/26/2000

Hometown: Victoriaville, Quebec, CAN

High School: Cegep de Thetford

Eligibility: 2023

Matthew Bergeron

Syracuse Orange

One-Liner:

While Syracuse’s experienced left tackle has baseline NFL movement skills, Matthew Bergeron’s concerning power profile, angles and core strength pose a serious threat to his NFL projection.

Evaluation:

The 2021 Syracuse offensive line led the way for a dynamic running game. A key member of that unit was Matthew Bergeron. The Canadian tackle is a proven, reliable starter on both the right and left sides of the line. The Orange lineman boasts sufficient short-area movement skills and loose hips to hinge. He is capable of pulling to the front side A and B gaps; similarly, he gets to the second level in the run game. He flashes the ability to perform reach blocks. He has above-average straight-line speed to get to space on screens. In pass protection, he has the change of direction ability to mirror and can meet defenders at the bottom of the outside track in his vertical sets. Moreover, Bergeron manufactures power well, using persistent leg drive to create space or close distance against longer defenders. Upon engagement, the Syracuse standout exhibits heavy hands to put opponents off balance and impact their rush timing. He sometimes displays a passable anchor when he plays with sound leverage and a wide base. What’s more, the athletic lineman has the flexibility to roll his hips through blocks. Additionally, Bergeron regularly maintains a wide base into and through engagement. In pass protection, he usually keeps active feet. Bergeron’s initial punch is often accurate. He handles stunts well. While Syracuse’s Canadian standout has shown consistent improvement and decent traits in college, his faults will be exposed by higher-level competition in the NFL. First and foremost, Bergeron is not a consistent or reliable people-mover. He is regularly stacked, bench pressed, windowed and replaced. Opponents manage distance and shed seemingly at will. What’s more, Bergeron is unable to control defenders once engaged. His concerning core strength invites opponents to work through contact and to the ball carrier with little resistance. Further, Bergeron’s underwhelming anchor is frequently exposed by long-arm and power moves. Contact to his frame completely blows him up, even against linebackers. Bergeron’s soft inside shoulder in vertical sets invites his opponents to employ power rushes. Moreover, the experienced starter is a waist-bender who plays ahead of his center of gravity. The lack of balance that results from his poor weight distribution leads to ugly whiffs and leaves him susceptible to redirection. Bergeron also tends to chase defenders rather than cut them off. Additionally, he sometimes displays lazy feet that leave him lunging at speed rushers. Defenders frequently swipe his hands away, only exacerbating the issue. Bergeron must, furthermore, improve his pad level. Finally, the still-growing prospect is visibly confused and sometimes oblivious to second-level and delayed blitzers. His reaction time off the line is slow and he has a concerning amount of false starts. He is a zone-only offensive lineman. Syracuse’s experienced tackle has baseline NFL movement skills and extensive starting experience. Still, Matthew Bergeron’s concerning power profile, angles and core strength pose a serious threat to his projection. Currently a borderline practice-squad player, the Syracuse starter has the four-position versatility to grow into a depth swing lineman in a zone offense.

Grade:

Floor/Ceiling : Borderline Practice Squad Player / Swing Depth Lineman

Scheme Fit : Zone scheme

Grade : UDFA

Background:

Born February 26th, 2000 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Annie Bergeron, Matthew K. Bergeron was a groundbreaking football player at Cégep de Thetford High School. During his pre-collegiate career, the talented tackle was named Thetford’s Athlete of the Year. He was also the football team’s MVP twice. In 2016, he made the Spalding Cup All-Star team. In 2017, he was named a member of the Team Quebec roster for the Canada Cup. Bergeron paved the way for a Thetford rushing attack that put up over 250 yards per game. The 2018 RSEQ Second Division Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Line Player of the Year was the first football player in Thetford history to receive an NCAA DI football scholarship. Bergeron was also a PrepStar All-Region selection. After an impressive high school career, Bergeron was named the 952nd-overall recruit in his class by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet listed him as the 80th-best tackle that year and the second-ranked player from Canada in 2019. 247Sports top Canadian prospect from Bergeron’s class, Geoff Cantin-Arku, also accepted a scholarship to play at Syracuse and is a contributing middle linebacker for the Orange. Bergeron made an immediate impact in his freshman year. He appeared in all 12 games and started five at right tackle. In 2019, the Canadian played 425 offensive snaps and put up 20 knockdown blocks. He played every snap in four of his five starts. A testament to his excellence, the Orange averaged over 61 more rushing yards per game with Bergeron on the field than it did without him. The Quebec native was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Freshman Second Team. In 2020, Bergeron started all 11 of Syracuse’s games; he played the first three at right tackle before transitioning to left tackle for the final eight contests of the season. In 2021, the standout lineman has helped lead the way for a dynamic Syracuse rushing attack. Bergeron has two brothers and one sister. He is majoring in social work.