Gucci Family Says 'House of Gucci' Is an Insult to Their Legacy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving just hit theaters last week, House of Gucci is facing criticism from the Gucci family due to Ridley Scott’s inaccurate portrayal of their story. According to a statement acquired by Variety, “the production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before...

George Clooney on Working with Ben Affleck in ‘Tender Bar,’ Inspiration for Role and Political Activism

Amazon’s “The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s eighth film as director, with William Monahan scripting from J.R. Moehinger’s book about a family that spans the years, with Daniel Ranieri, then Tye Sheridan as J.R. and Ben Affleck as his Uncle Charlie. It’s certainly an Oscar contender; it’s also a personal film for Clooney, partly because of the subject matter but also because of the production itself. “We wanted to do a smaller movie because it was during the pandemic,” he tells Variety. “All these actors showed up with their hearts open. So you have Lily Rabe, Chris Lloyd and everyone swinging for...
Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
Al Pacino
Lady Gaga
Aldo Gucci
Adam Driver
Ridley Scott
Patrizia Reggiani
Maurizio Gucci
Gucci heirs says 'House of Gucci' narrative is inaccurate

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film " House of Gucci." In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is "anything but accurate" and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all. The Guccis, who have no association...
Martin Scorsese’s Producer Niels Juul to Make “First-Ever Hollywood Feature” Fully Funded by NFTs

NFTs have made the inevitable step into the world of film financing, and now, one project is claiming a first. “The first-ever Hollywood feature film to be fully funded” by “non-fungible tokens” has been announced, with the exec producer behind Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Silence behind the project. Niels Juul — who is currently working with Scorsese on his Apple-backed Western epic Killers of the Flower Moon featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Mann’s Ferrari starring Hugh Jackman — has founded the production company NFT Studios to fund a series of films entirely through NFTs, which are certificates of authenticity for a digital file. First up...
David Dastmalchian Joins Keira Knightley in ‘Boston Strangler’ (Exclusive)

David Dastmalchian is going from the world of sci-fi and comics to 1960s Boston. The Dune and The Suicide Squad actor is joining the cast of 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler, which already includes Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. The film, from writer-director Matt Ruskin, is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at...
Gucci family criticises Lady Gaga-starrer 'House of Gucci'

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): The heirs to the Gucci fashion empire recently slammed filmmaker Ridley Scott's new outing 'House of Gucci' and hinted at possible legal action against the film. "The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those...
$10K Custom Wigs, 55 Looks: Lady Gaga’s Hair Stylist on Star’s ‘House of Gucci’ Styles

Wearing head-to-toe double-G logo Gucci (jacket, pants, socks), polished off with signature horsebit loafers, hairstylist Frederic Aspiras has dressed the part on the occasion of a screening of Ridley Scott’s MGM film House of Gucci at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills last night. The personal hairdresser and wig designer to Lady Gaga since 2009, he is also the man behind her 55-plus on-screen brunette looks as Patrizia Gucci in the film, spanning from 1972 to 1997. His work included creating 10 custom wigs. “I want to not see Lady Gaga on that screen,” was the key piece of advice the...
The Gucci Family Agrees on One Thing—House of Gucci Is “Extremely Painful”

House of Gucci’s campy charms seem to have eluded its titular family. Less than a week after the release of Ridley Scott’s splashy biopic, which stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, the Guccis have issued a statement branding the movie “extremely painful” and “an insult” to their legacy. (Note: The living Gucci family members are no longer involved with the company.)
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Gucci family statement on ‘House of Gucci’

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Lindsay Lohan is engaged and you’ll never guess how much her ring is estimated to cost. Plus West Side Story reviews, the Gucci family’s statement on the film House of Gucci, and more!
'House of Gucci' Film Is Responsible for Major Increase in Vintage Gucci Sales

Ever since House of Gucci hit theaters, there’s been a major rise in Gucci sales, specifically in the brand’s vintage pieces. According to Wethrift, an e-commerce savings platform, there’s been a rise of 270% in searches for the Italian luxury brand’s vintage pieces since the film came out. Additionally, many retail sites have seen a major increase including Farfetch, which has recently experienced a spike of 1500% of fans joining the search, as reported by i-D.
Nic Cage performance in ‘Pig’ wins acclaim

Nicolas Cage playing a truffle forager who is on a mission to save his beloved truffle pig from violent assailants sounds a bit like a parody. So it may come as a surprise that not only is “Pig” real, and serious, it is also one of the year’s best reviewed films. And, it’ll be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday. In the Los Angeles Times review of writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s debut, critic Noel Murray writes that, “though its plot follows the same rough outline of a ‘John Wick’-style shoot-em-up, ‘Pig’ is actually a quiet and often melancholy meditation on loss, anchored by a character who wishes he could shake free of the person he used to be.” (AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr)
Ridley Scott responds to Gucci family’s criticism of ‘House Of Gucci’

Ridley Scott has dismissed criticism of his upcoming film, House Of Gucci, made by the actual Gucci family. Directed by Scott, the film follows the real-life murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), former head of the fashion house, who was shot dead in 1995. His former wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), was convicted of arranging his murder in 1998 and served 18 years in prison.
