Investors received contrasting views relating to the new variant of the coronavirus which caused a significant pullback at the end of last week and was followed by an attempted recovery during Monday's session. However, the situation has changed again today with the majority of stock indices pulling back from yesterday’s close and dropping to new lows as moods worsened following comments from Moderna’s CEO stating that the new variant could be more resistant to currently available vaccines. While most consider widespread total lockdown an unlikely scenario, any major disruption to the post-pandemic recovery caused by restrictions or supply chain issues could have disastrous consequences on markets and could potentially lead to central bank interventions once again.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO