Francesco Lo Iacono on fashion illustration, mastering watercolours and his new book

creativeboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been into drawing and painting ever since he was a kid, when he would spend his time filling up school books with endless sketches, Francesco would go on to study Fine Art at a higher level. Curiously though, he had no immediate interest in fashion and was more concerned with...

www.creativeboom.com

creativeboom.com

Raissa Pardini reveals her 'Type of Revolution' in a new exhibition of protest art

My Type of Revolution at Pocko Gallery in Dalston opens this Thursday featuring poster designs that consider everything from climate change to lack of diversity in the creative industries with reﬂective messages that use bold typographic statements and equally bold design. Although most of the exhibition will display wall prints and posters, there'll be some sculptural typography elements, too. "The more I studied letters, the more I became passionate about them until the point that I wanted to reconstruct them and use them as artworks," explains Raissa.
DESIGN
creativeboom.com

Camille Walala's colourful Montreux Jazz Festival poster is designed like a piece of music

Due to take place from 1 to 16 July 2022, the Montreux Jazz Festival has a proud heritage of attracting top artistic talent when it comes to designing its poster. Previous alumni include Keith Haring, Milton Glaser and Andy Warhol, while Camille's poster follows the design Marylou Faure created for its 55th edition earlier this year.
MUSIC
Collider

Exclusive: 'The Art of Love, Death + Robots' Illustrated Companion Book Includes Stunning Images, Foreword by John Scalzi

Netflix series Love, Death + Robots is getting an official illustrated companion book, and Collider has your exclusive look at the images and foreword for The Art of Love, Death + Robots, which will dive deep into the creative process behind the hit show. Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots invites different directors and artists to bring sci-fi stories to life. The new companion book will explore the artistic choices made for each episode of the three volumes of the anthology, with the third volume set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Illustration#Fashion Magazines#Book Illustration
hudsonvalley360.com

Book Illustrator Exhibit

CLAVERACK — A three-dimensional work by Joan Steiner will be unveiled at the opening of an exhibit of works by nine children’s book illustrators in the Claverack Library’s Marilyn & Bob Laurie Foundation Gallery 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the library, 629 Route 23B, Claverack. Artist and author of the much-loved “Look-Alikes” series, Steiner was a library champion, dedicated trustee, and patron who passed away in 2010. She was instrumental in planning and designing the new Claverack Free Library in the former A.B. Shaw Firehouse and was responsible for the addition of the light-filled roof monitor and generous gallery and community space. Some of the artists will be on hand to sign books to be offered for sale during the exhibit’s opening and until the show closes on Jan. 15. The library will follow COVID safety protocols and limit the room to 50 guests at a time; masks required. Library hours are posted at www.claveracklbrary.org. or call 518-851-7120.
CLAVERACK, NY
creativeboom.com

Tim Easley on being a self-taught creative, his love of sneakers and why he wants to live forever

Tim Easley is an award-winning illustrator, designer and photographer from London who's probably best known for his bright palette and bold lines, as well as playful characters and hand-drawn lettering. Influenced by urban kitsch, nature and neon signage, he works across many mediums, including hand-drawn skateboards, canvases, plasticine sculptures, painted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
creativeboom.com

Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style reveals how clothing can be the catalyst to positive change

Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style tells the untold story of how a generation of men took the classic Ivy Look and made it cool, edgy and unpredictable in ways that continue to influence today's modern menswear. We're talking the classic Oxford button-down shirt, the hand-stitched loafer, the soft shoulder three-button jacket and the perennial repp tie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
creativeboom.com

Adam Handler brings his endearing ghosts and lovable monsters to London

Suitably titled Ghosts, Adam's exhibition runs until 5 December 2021 and boasts the largest selection of his beloved ghost paintings to be shown in one place. As if that wasn't exciting enough, they will be accompanied by new and familiar characters, including monsters, UFOs, and mysterious wolf creatures. Unfolding through...
VISUAL ART
SFGate

Book World: Look, read, gift these illustrated volumes

What do Santa Claus, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a certain Washington Post reviewer and the Lord High Executioner from "The Mikado" all have in common? Give up? Each of us has been known to say, "I've got a little list." This holiday season, though, my list isn't so little. In fact, it will extend over three weeks. This is the first, focusing on large-sized, illustrated nonfiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue

Dame Ellen MacArthur Shares Her Vision of Circular Fashion In A New Book

Dame Ellen MacArthur has been talking about circularity since 2010, but only recently has the idea caught on in fashion. After retiring from her sailing career 12 years ago – MacArthur was once the world record-holder for circumnavigating the globe solo – she launched the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to connect the worlds of business, education, fashion, agriculture, and beyond to imagine a radical shift to a “circular economy.” Unlike our current linear model – we create, we consume, we discard – a circular economy involves eliminating waste, keeping products in circulation, and regenerating nature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Creative Bloq

The best watercolour paper in 2021

Picking the best watercolour paper makes a huge difference when working with watercolour paint. The best watercolour paper should be capable of handling wet media and show colours at their brightest. They are typically heavyweight, at around 300gsm/140lbs, though student or certain speciality papers may be lighter. Low-quality watercolour papers,...
DESIGN
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh dead at 41 after secret cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, the trail-blazing fashion designer who came up on the streets of Chicago and peaked as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s line, died Sunday. He was 41. Known as one of the most influential designers of his generation, Abloh had been battling cancer “privately for several years” before succumbing to the disease, according to his company. A statement posted on his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and More Attend a Hush-Hush Dinner for Saint Laurent in Miami

Sunrises might be the reason Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello threw an intimate dinner in Miami to celebrate the artist Sho Shibuya and the YSL-sponsored exhibition for his exquisite and moving paintings, which celebrate the dawning of a new day. But Vaccarello knows that you always have the most fun when it gets to after dark. Maybe that explains the array of fabulous bodysuits and spike-heeled shoes many of the guests were wearing, looks which were seen on Vaccarello’s Paris runway in late September: Fun is literally stitched into every one of those suits.
CELEBRITIES

