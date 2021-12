Soaring fertilizer costs, at their highest levels since 2008, are impacting 2022 planting decisions. Analysts predict a correction is unlikely in the near term. According to the USDA’s Illinois Production Cost Report in October, the average price for urea was $810 per metric ton compared to $352 per metric ton in 2020. Diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices were at $814 per metric ton, nearly double what they were in 2020 at $427 per metric ton.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO