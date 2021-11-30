ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udM3p_0d9poZyQ00

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have blocked a massive annual defense bill from passing, demanding more time to debate amendments.

The Senate voted 45-51 on Monday against ending debate on the annual National Defense Authorization Act, short of the 60 votes necessary to move the usual bipartisan effort forward.

A handful of Democrats -- including Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon, as well as independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont -- joined their Republican colleagues in keeping debate open on the bill as they have voiced concerns over its hefty price tag, saying the money could go toward other issues.

Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to vote in favor of moving it forward.

The bill was introduced in September with a nearly $770 billion price tag to fund the military and national security programs at the Department of Defense for fiscal year 2022.

Congress has enacted the bill 60 years running but it has met pushback this time around in the Senate as Republicans accuse the Democrats of limiting votes on amendments and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of attempting to pass the bill before the end of the year after mismanaging the schedule.

"I think Americans back home are smart enough to understand that our service members deserve more," Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., ranking member of the Senate armed services committee, said on the floor Monday. "They deserve to be our priority in the Senate, and we need to show them that by providing a robust and open debate on the annual defense bill."

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused his Democratic counterpart of being soft in action on defense and said the Senate should debate an amendment to impose mandatory sanctions in connection to a controversial Russia-to-Europe pipeline called Nord Stream 2.

"Yet once again, the Democratic leader seems to want to put national security last," McConnell said. "My colleague is trying to overcorrect for poor planning by cramming a two-week bill into two or three day's time."

Schumer following the vote lambasted his Republican colleagues from the floor, calling their rejection to move the bill forward "inexplicable and outrageous."

He argued the Democrats have offered debate on 18 amendments, more than on other similar bills.

"In any other time in history, what we offered Republicans would be considered a very fair and generous compromise. But just because a few Republicans didn't get every single concession they insisted on, they're now halting the process," he said. "Despite this vote, Democrats will continue to work to make sure our troops get paid and our vital defense programs can continue."

Comments / 17

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

More Democratic senators are willing to weigh changes to Supreme Court

This week’s Supreme Court argument on abortion has accelerated an urgency among Senate Democrats to fundamentally alter how the court operates, fueled in part by lingering anger over Republican confirmation maneuvers that have led to three new conservative justices in the past four years. Few senators as of yet are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Democrats#The Department Of Defense#Americans#Democratic#Nord Stream 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Marietta Daily Journal

Republican lawmakers plan to shut down US government on Friday, report says

Conservative Republicans are reportedly planning to force a government shutdown to protest President Joe Biden’s push to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in large companies. Far-right wing GOP senators say they will object to considering any bipartisan stopgap funding measure to delay its passage until after a deadline to keep...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US averts government shutdown one day ahead of deadline

The US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to keep federal agencies running into 2022 and avert a costly holiday season government shutdown. With the clock ticking down to the 11:59 pm Friday deadline, the Senate voted by 69 to 28 to keep the lights on until February 18 with a resolution that had already advanced from the House. The "continuing resolution" avoids millions of public workers being sent home unpaid with Christmas approaching, as parks, museums and other federal properties and services closed. "I am glad that, in the end, cooler heads prevailed -- the government will stay open," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

McConnell: No legislative agenda for 2022 midterms

Mitch McConnell has told colleagues and donors Senate Republicans won't release a legislative agenda before next year's midterms, according to people who've attended private meetings with the minority leader. Why it matters: Every midterm cycle, there are Republican donors and operatives who argue the party should release a positive, pro-active...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy