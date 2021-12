The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t getting much attention with a poor overall record and no Zion Williamson, but Jonas Valanciunas is starting to turn some heads. JV has been dropping double-doubles left and right all season long and currently leads the NBA in that category. He’s been a great all-around player for the Pelicans this season and has helped keep the Pelicans afloat without Zion, which is why he should be making his first appearance in the All-Star Game.

