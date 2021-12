TONIGHT and FRIDAY: A few light showers or drizzle will be possible for the balance of the day and this evening too but we’re on a drier trajectory into Friday’s forecast. With the recent rainfall and surface moisture around, we’ll likely see some fog forming tonight into Friday morning, particularly in valleys, the South Sound and any other typically foggy locations. We should stay above freezing in most locations so I’m not expecting any freezing fog concerns but there will be some frost on windshield and car hoods early Friday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy but some sunshine is possible Friday with highs in the 40s.

EVERETT, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO