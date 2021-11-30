ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Ballard girls rebounds from DCG loss, knock off No. 5 Clear Lake: What we learned from 46-31 win

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6A8H_0d9pnivs00

A great defensive first half and a strong fourth quarter carried No. 2 Ballard past No. 5 Clear Lake in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 3A Nov. 23 at Clear Lake.

The Bombers took down the Lions by a 46-31 margin to even their season record at 1-1. It was an impressive comeback performance after Ballard suffered a 54-37 loss to a Dallas Center-Grimes team rated No. 5 in 4A to open the season.

Brooke Loewe and Kylie Rigby combined for 29 points to lead Ballard past Clear Lake. Here is what we learned from the Bomber victory:

Outside shooting is the difference

A big edge from behind the 3-point line made the difference for Ballard against Clear Lake.

The Bombers were an impressive 10 of 24 from long range. By contrast, Clear Lake only converted 1 of 10 3-pointers.

Turnovers also played a big role in the Bomber triumph. Ballard forced 22 turnovers and committed 15.

Fourth quarter is key

Ballard dominated the first half defensively. The Bombers led 23-10 at the break.

But Clear Lake made a strong run to pull within 31-27 after three quarters. That's when Ballard buckled down and got back into the groove defensively.

The Bombers held the Lions to just four points over the final eight minutes to pull away for the comfortable victory.

Loewe, Rigby light it up

Loewe went for a team-high 15 points in the win. She also had five assists and three rebounds.

Rigby finished with 14 points. After a cold-shooting opener against DCG she was on fire versus Clear Lake, making all four of her attempts from 3-point range.

Meg Rietz also had a strong game with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. Lily Beall chipped in five points, three assists and three steals for Ballard.

Jaden Ainley paced Clear Lake with a game-high 17 points.

Ballard 46, Clear Lake 31

Clear Lake 3 7 17 4 — 31

Ballard 10 13 8 15 — 46

Individual statistical leaders

Points: Ballard — Brooke Loewe 14. Clear Lake — Jaden Ainley 17.

Rebounds: Ballard — Meg Rietz 8. Clear Lake — Annika Nelson 7.

Assists: Ballard — Loewe 5. Clear Lake — Jordan Mayland 2, Emily Theiss 2.

Steals: Ballard — Lily Beall 3, Paige Noe 3. Clear Lake — Nelson 2, Ainley 2, Theiss 2.

Blocks: Ballard — Rietz 2. Clear Lake — Theiss 2.

3-poniters: Ballard — Kylie Rigby 4. Clear Lake — Ainley 1.

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Girls Excellent in Win Over Defending Champ Ballard

Dallas Center – Grimes girls basketball had three losses last year, two of them were to the Ballard Bombers. The Mustangs were able to get some revenge on Friday night, as they were able to win the season opener for both teams 54-37. The matchup between two preseason top 5 4A teams was entertaining, as DCG was able to lead after every quarter throughout the night, as they were able to execute well offensively while on the other side the defense was locked in.
GRIMES, IA
Frederick News-Post

Resilient Brunswick girls hope to learn from loss

BALTIMORE — Since taking over the Brunswick girls soccer program right before the pandemic struck, Dara Demich has preached resiliency with her players. Whenever the Railroaders get knocked down, it’s “whatever we can do to keep competing and keep putting ourselves in the position to try and win games,” she said.
BRUNSWICK, MD
Ames Tribune

Shelbi Hazlitt, defense power No. 15 Nevada girls past Boone: What we learned from Cubs' 63-38 victory

An upstart Nevada girls' basketball team proved it was worthy of a preseason ranking Tuesday with a 63-38 victory over Boone at the Nevada High School Field House in Nevada. The Cubs were ranked 15th in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to open the season. They looked every bit that good and more against the Toreadors, jumping out to a 25-5 lead and never looking back.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clear Lake, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clear Lake, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Dallas, IA
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

In what was their third double-digit loss in four games, the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t find any sort of rhythm on either end Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It started out ugly, with a 22-3 deficit right away, which set the tone for a rough 48 minutes for the Silver and Black.
NBA
Island Packet Online

What we learned from UNC basketball’s win over Asheville

North Carolina cruised past UNC Asheville 72-53 in the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday, but the Tar Heels are still very much looking to play a complete game. As is the case when playing an overmatched opponent, Carolina (4-2) jumped out to a 20-point lead at 35-15 in the first half and then seemed to lose a bit of its edge, if not its interest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Seattle Times

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 23-13 loss to the Cardinals

The Seahawks’ longshot playoff dreams took another major hit Sunday in a lackluster 23-13 defeat to the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. The Seahawks have lost four of five games at home this season and dropped to 3-7 overall. Your browser is set to private mode. To continue...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcg#Lions#Bombers
GreenwichTime

What we learned from UConn men’s overtime win over VCU in Battle 4 Atlantis

It wasn’t pretty, but then there was very little chance it would be. UConn, perhaps fatigued after a 90 minutes of basketball against a pair of tough teams the prior two days and certainly pestered by VCU’s harrying defense, held on for a 70-63 overtime win over the Rams in their Battle 4 Atlantis finale on Friday.
BASKETBALL
Leavenworth Times

'We've got to take a big step': Kansas State basketball looks to rebound from back-to-back losses

MANHATTAN — Bruce Weber wanted an early test for his Kansas State basketball team and that's exactly what he got last week at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. What he learned from back-to-back 72-64 losses to No. 15-ranked Arkansas and No. 14 Illinois was that the still have work to do in order to compete at an elite level. By the same token, they weren't all that far off.
KANSAS STATE
Amest Tribune

Royal girls drop first two games: What we learned from C-N losses to WM and L-S

The Colo-NESCO girls' basketball team struggled mightily against a West Marshall team ranked 10th in Class 3A in its opener Nov. 19 in State Center. The Royals were shut out during two different quarters by an outstanding Trojan team in suffering a 64-9 setback. West Marshall's Katy Reyerson had 15 points, seven steals and six assists and freshman Bella Borgos 12 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Trojans.
STATE CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints' fifth straight loss

Well, that was kind of fun for about three quarters. Then the game went off the rails in a hurry. The New Orleans Saints lost their fifth straight game. The offensive spark they were hoping to find with Taysom Hill at quarterback looked like it might exist for a little while, until it was emphatically snuffed out in the fourth quarter. Here’s how it happened.
NFL
The Hawk Eye

What we learned in Burlington loss to Cedar Rapids Washington in girls basketball

With just two players back from last year, Cedar Rapids Washington was not exactly the ideal team for the Burlington High School girls basketball team to raise the curtain against for the 2021-22 season. As if Class 5A's 10th-ranked Warriors weren't enough of a challenge, add 6-foot-2 senior Hannah Stuelke, a University of Iowa recruit, to the mix and it was a large mountain for the Grayhounds to try to scale. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
GreenwichTime

What we learned from UConn’s ugly win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

HARTFORD — A win is a win. Survive and advance. No such thing as a bad win. Choose your own cliche, all of the above fit UConn’s unnecessarily difficult 72-63 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night at XL Center. The Huskies barely outrebounded the vastly undersized Hawks, shot terribly (31 percent, 18 percent from 3) in the second half and found themselves with a mere four-point lead with less than 3 1/2 minutes to play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

9
Followers
67
Post
648
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy