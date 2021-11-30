ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Silas happy with Usman Garuba's progress

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eE8OT_0d9pnh3900

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- A right thigh contusion limited Usaman Garuba during Sunday’s game for the G-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said his five-game assignment, which ended Monday, went well.

“They liked what he was doing down there,” Silas said.

Garuba’s minutes were limited to garbage time with the Rockets, but with the Vipers he played 23 minutes per game and averaged 8.6 points on 76 percent shooting and 10 rebounds.

“Three things that we wanted to focus on are, get comfortable with what we're doing, rebound the ball and really, really just be a good stalwart defender.”

Defense was what Garuba was known for when the Rockets drafted him with the 23 rd pick of July’s draft. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone went as far as to call Garuba the world’s best defender not in the NBA. The team knows that part of his game will always be there, but they wanted him to use his time in the G-League to work on other aspects of his game, and Silas said Garuba was able to do that for the two weeks he spent down there.

“He's playing with great energy, and learning where he fits in and rebounding the ball and being the defender that he is.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

It’s unfair for the Rockets to fire Stephen Silas, but it might be necessary

It may seem unfair for the Houston Rockets to fire Stephen Silas now, but it may be necessary. A little less than a year ago, it was announced that the Houston Rockets hired Stephen Silas as the team’s next head coach. The honeymoon didn’t last long as within a few months of being hired as the team’s next head coach, the Rockets traded both Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Rockets Weighing Stephen Silas’ Future?

The Rockets are weighing the future of head coach Stephen Silas, sources with knowledge of the situation tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Fischer suggests Silas could become the next NBA head coach on the hot seat following Luke Walton‘s dismissal earlier this week. Fischer’s report comes with a handful...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsradio 610#The G League#Rio Grande Valley Vipers
CinemaBlend

Serena Williams Roasts Kevin Durant In New Video (And There’s Cooking Spray Involved)

In the sports community, athletes are bonded together by their competitive spirits and a mutual respect for one another. There have been plenty of occasions in which the biggest names in sports have shown each other love. Of course, in the midst of that admiration, there’s also room for some jokes, which can range from chuckle-worthy to downright hilarious. NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found himself at the receiving end of more than a few in his time, with the most recent jabs referring to his ashy ankles. Fans across social media took great pleasure in clowning him and, now, even Serena Williams has joined with an A+ gag involving cooking spray.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Complains About Improper Mask Wearing At His Kid's Basketball Game: "I'm Sorry But I'm At My Boy's Game And The Mask Underneath The Chin Makes Zero Sense To Me."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single aspect of the world over the last year, and that extends to the NBA world as well. NBA players had to go into a bubble to play to finish the 2019-20 season, and vaccination for the virus has been widely encouraged across the league ever since the vaccines became widely available.
NBA
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
760
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy