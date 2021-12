While it’s not clear whether the Omicron strain is more dangerous than the infamous Delta variant, investors worldwide are on edge about the economic implications of Covid-19 mutations on the pace of global recovery. The JSE tracked most global markets lower on Thursday, closing 0.25% in the red led by metals and mining sectors. The local currency also weakened against major global currencies, surpassing the psychologically important R16/$ mark. A hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday continued to dampen investor sentiment as policymakers prepared to discuss the fast-tracking of the central bank’s asset purchase taper plan to counter inflationary pressures. “The reduction in bond purchases could soon be accelerated from the $15bn-a-month schedule announced in November,” said US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO