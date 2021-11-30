Colony Square Holiday Ice Skating

Colonial Playhouse directors Bill Murray and Erin Marie Friel have put together a holiday show to play Dec. 3-12 at 522 W. Magnolia Ave., Aldan, PA 19018. This is a touching and beautiful story of a young couple unable to afford presents for each other on their first Christmas together. Each sacrifices a treasure to provide a gift for the other but, in so doing, they work at almost tragically funny cross-purposes. This is a play about young love and the value of giving. Indeed, the Magi were wise—and their gifts were wise gifts, however foolish in the eyes of the practical.

ALDAN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO