Colony Square Holiday Ice Skating

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know? Midtown’s Living Room used to be the home of an indoor...

ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf’s Frozen Landing ice skating rink opens soon

A popular winter attraction in Bettendorf is getting ready to open for the holiday season after a year of being closed. Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will kick off its 2021-2022 season Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the corner of Middle Road and 23rd Street. Opening ceremonies, including a tree lighting...
BETTENDORF, IA
The New Yorker

Ice-Skating Returns to Bryant Park

Ice-skating has been popular in New York City since at least the seventeenth century, when the Dutch laced up on the frozen ponds of New Amsterdam. And the father of modern figure skating, Jackson Haines, was a native New Yorker, born in 1840. There are plenty of ice rinks in the five boroughs, but only the seventeen-thousand-square-foot Rink at Bryant Park (pictured) is free. Whether you rent skates there or bring your own blades, masks are required, as are timed-entry tickets (available via bryantpark.org).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNS

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine opens ice skating rink for the winter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s time to get on the ice at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. This is the museum’s third year with their skating rink. The rink is the only event of festivities planned at the Exhibition Coal Mine. Friday, November 19, 2021, was the official opening date for community members to start the […]
BECKLEY, WV
The Waynedale News

Free Skate Days At Downtown Ice Rink

Thanks to a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, there will be 6 free skate days for children under 14 this season at the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink. Skating admission, which is $4 for children under 14, will be waived on the following 6 free skate days, all Tuesdays, for children under 14. The days are:
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Post and Courier

Ice skate shortage cancels Spartanburg's Skating on the Square

SPARTANBURG — Skating on the Square in Spartanburg has been canceled for 2021 due to a problem getting ice skates for the popular annual event. The event typically starts Thanksgiving Day and continues through New Year's Day at Morgan Square, where the city installs a temporary ice rink. City Communications and Marketing Manager Christopher George told The Post and Courier the event's vendor, Florida-based Magic Ice, could not get the 300 pairs of ice skates in time for the event to begin as scheduled.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WDAM-TV

“Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins with ice skating, popcorn

COLUMBIA, MISS. (WDAM) - An annual series of Christmas events in downtown Columbia began Saturday with ice skating and tasty snacks. Children and adults alike enjoyed ice skating aat the corner of Main and Second streets Saturday afternoon. It was all part of the first day of “Experience a Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MS
ourstate.com

5 Outdoor Ice-Skating Rinks to Glide Around

Overlooking the ski slopes on one side and the Blue Ridge Mountains on the other, this outdoor ice arena is fully lit for skating under the stars seven nights a week. Warm up between skate sessions at a rink-side bonfire. (828) 295-7828. Charlotte. U.S. National Whitewater Center. From mid-November through...
GREENSBORO, NC
cityofkingsburg-ca.gov

Kingsburg Community Ice Skating Show

Bring chairs, warm jackets, and holiday cheer for an evening of fun at Memorial Park, 1901 18th Ave. Kingsburg, CA. The Kingsburg Community Ice Skating Show will take place on Saturday, December 18th at 5 pm and will feature Olympic and World Skaters Kelly Abolt-Matsuoka and Surya Bonaly. All are welcome to come and be a part of this free benefit for the Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers.
KINGSBURG, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Colony Square favorite makes an 'icy' return

ATLANTA - Longtime Atlantans may remember a unique addition to the city's lineup of winter activities back in the 1970s -- an 8,000-square-foot indoor ice-skating rink at Colony Square in Midtown. Now, nearly 50 years later, visitors to the mixed-use development will be able to revisit the excitement of that time by lacing up their skates again and taking a few spins on the ice.
ATLANTA, GA
delcoculturevultures.com

Colonial Playhouse Presents ‘The Holiday Show’

Colonial Playhouse directors Bill Murray and Erin Marie Friel have put together a holiday show to play Dec. 3-12 at 522 W. Magnolia Ave., Aldan, PA 19018. This is a touching and beautiful story of a young couple unable to afford presents for each other on their first Christmas together. Each sacrifices a treasure to provide a gift for the other but, in so doing, they work at almost tragically funny cross-purposes. This is a play about young love and the value of giving. Indeed, the Magi were wise—and their gifts were wise gifts, however foolish in the eyes of the practical.
ALDAN, PA
Springfield News Sun

Springfield outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holiday season

A crew from All Year Sports Galaxy built a temporary ice skating rink on the Springfield City Hall Plaza Thursday afternoon. The Greater Springfield Partnership is spearheading the project. Officials say they plan to open the skating rink on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., prior to the city’s Grand Illumination event.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wdhn.com

Dothan ice skating rink could become an annual holiday activity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ice has chilled and the garland is being hung as the first-ever ice skating rink will take the wiregrass stage on November 26, or more famously known as Black Friday. The rink is located on Dothan’s Foster Street, across from The Grand, and provides a...
DOTHAN, AL
ksro.com

Ice Rink Now in Old Courthouse Square

Residents will be able to go to the ice rink in Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa as part of the Winterlights celebration. The skating rink opened over the weekend and it is a first of its kind project for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. The rink uses a synthetic ice-substitute called Glice, developed in Switzerland. The rink will be open most weekdays and weekends during the afternoon and early night until January 9th. To get tickets, head to downtownsantarosa.org.
SANTA ROSA, CA
fortwaynesnbc.com

Headwaters ice skating rink opens for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Headwaters Park Ice Arena is officially open for the season in Fort Wayne. The gates at the ice rink opened at noon Saturday to kick off the winter skating season. Councilman Geoff Paddock was there to kick off the season and welcome the first guests on to the ice.
FORT WAYNE, IN
KTAR News

Ice skating returns to downtown Phoenix at CityScape this week

PHOENIX — Knock the dust off those ice skates as the real, outdoor ice-skating rink at CityScape Phoenix returns this week. CitySkate makes its return starting Friday at Patriot’s Park in the center of CityScape Phoenix following a hiatus last year and is set to run through Jan. 5. “CitySkate...
PHOENIX, AZ

