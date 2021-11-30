Verstappen has "polished up" aggression in F1, says Ricciardo

This has been happening a lot lately. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have found each other on track in seemingly every Formula 1 race this season, both understanding every time they meet that a championship could be on the line in that moment. It has led to brilliant battles decided by seconds, but it has also led to opening lap crashes and strongly-worded messages from team principals. Sunday's Brazilian GP fell somewhere in between, with Verstappen throwing an aggressive block off the track without any sort of reprimand a few laps before being receiving a warning for swerving in a straight line and, ultimately, losing the lead. The move itself was far from unprecedented, but the decision to let it happen without so much as a formal acknowledgement is going to create a major issue for Formula 1's final races of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO