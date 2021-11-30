ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Awards 2021: See the complete list of winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — “The Lost Daughter” won big at the 2021 Gotham Awards, held Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Here is the complete list of winners:

  • Best feature: “The Lost Daughter”
  • Outstanding lead performance (tie): Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Outstanding supporting performance: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
  • Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Breakthrough series (long format): “Squid Game”
  • Breakthrough series (short format): “Reservation Dogs”
  • Breakthrough nonfiction series: “Philly D.A.”
  • Outstanding performance in a new series (tie): Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
  • Best documentary feature: “Flee”
  • Best international feature: “Drive My Car”
  • Best screenplay: “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • Breakthrough performer: Emilia Jones, “CODA”
  • Jury award for ensemble performance: “The Harder They Fall”

Photos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

