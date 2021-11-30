ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil slumps after FT report raises vaccine efficacy doubts

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices gave up gains on Tuesday, falling more than 2% along with broader financial markets, after a media report cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The head of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenwichTime

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

Wall Street is slumping on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs, one that investors said was tough to parse, in the market's latest bout of dizzying trading. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in afternoon trading after erasing an early gain. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how badly the newest coronavirus variant will hit the economy and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its immense support for financial markets.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Brent Oil#Melbourne Singapore#Reuters#Omicron#Drugmaker Moderna#The Financial Times#Commonwealth Bank
Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street’s main indexes quickly...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

European shares end bumpy week with losses

(Reuters) -European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains all week on worries...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WebMD

Moderna Warns of ‘Material Drop’ in Vaccine Efficacy Against Omicron

Vaccines will likely be less effective against the new Omicron variant. “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level … we had with Delta,” Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times. “I think it’s going to be a material drop,” he said. “I just don’t know...
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

67K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy