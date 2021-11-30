ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechGig daily tech news digest - 30 November

By anjeev.chaturvedi@timesinternet.in
techgig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top trending news from the world of technology. We have compiled all the latest. Want to know more? Check out the description below:. 1. DRDO is hiring B.E/B.Tech graduates; See details, last date to apply. Defence Research and...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Infosys on hiring spree! See how to ace your job interview at Infosys

With the boom in IT services globally, Indian companies are now doubling down on their. is currently faced with high attrition levels just like other IT companies such as TCS, Wipro and HCL. Infosys, India's 2nd largest IT firm, is hiring techies across multiple locations to join their developer, data...
INDIA
techgig.com

Boom in freshers' hiring: IT firms hunt fresh off the campus B.Tech graduates

With the boom in IT services globally, tech companies are now doubling down on their. plans. With IT firms in hire-or-poach mode, top Indian Institutes of Technology are bracing for a Tsunami of job offers from leading tech companies in the final placements for the class of 2022. “There is...
ECONOMY
techgig.com

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL may delay reopening offices amid new Covid variant

India Inc is said to be postponing the return to the office for Indian techies past its original plans. and Wipro had already started calling employees to offices from November 15 and September 14 respectively. IT companies rethink reopening offices. Other IT companies in India like. Infosys. ,. HCL. ,
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
techgig.com

Apple, Google reveal most popular apps and games of 2021

Now that we are in the last few weeks of 2021, it’s time to look back on many things, including which apps were the most popular among smartphone users. Both. have released the list of most popular games and apps on their. app. stores in 2021. Here are 10 most...
RECIPES
techgig.com

Omicron Covid variant: Google delays return to offices plans

Google has announced that it is postponing the return to the office for all US employees past the original target of January 10. The same is said to be true for Google employees in India as well, however the report has not been confirmed yet. An email leaked by a...
BUSINESS
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infosys#Techgig#Drdo#B E B Tech#Tcs#Hcl#Indian#Wipro#Computer Science#Finance
techgig.com

Look out for these technological trends for digital transformation in 2022

The year 2021 was exciting for various reasons, one of which was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, many people and businesses have adjusted, and those that were not broken by last year's hardships have grown stronger, owing to technological advancements. As more businesses turn to the...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Capgemini is hiring techies for entry-level job vacancies; apply here

Capgemini is one of the major tech companies that hire software engineers and developers from fresher to experienced levels. IT major comprises over 150,000 team members in India working across 13 locations. French multinational IT service provider is. hiring. IT professionals for the following roles:. 1. SAP Developer. Experience: 0...
JOBS
techgig.com

HCL is hiring IT professionals with 2+ years of experience; details here

IT Services giant HCL is looking to hire experienced tech professionals for multiple roles. HCL is. Senior Tech Leads and Developers. See all details and apply here. To develop and deliver codes for the work assigned in accordance with time, quality and cost standards. To interact with the customer and...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
techgig.com

IIT hiring: students received high-paying employment in big IT firms compared to last year

On Wednesday, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) kicked off their placement season 2021 with a bang, with several of them reporting larger compensation packages and more jobs offered to students than the previous year. According to the IITs, companies such as. Microsoft. , Amazon, Accenture, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group,...
JOBS
techgig.com

Microsoft unveils Team Essentials, a standalone version for small businesses

Microsoft has unveiled a standalone version for small businesses of its collaboration platform Teams, which will cost $4 per user per month. The solution, dubbed Microsoft '. ,' combines capabilities that small businesses need to serve clients, such as unlimited group video calls for up to 30 hours, group chat, file sharing, and calendaring.
SMALL BUSINESS
techgig.com

P&G hiring Senior IT Manager in Delhi, Apply now

P&G is looking for a Senior IT Manager in Delhi. Check out all the details and how to apply here:. P&G began as a small soap and candle firm almost 180 years ago. Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies, with well-known brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Always, Gillette, and Oral B. Visit www.pg.com for more information about P&G and our brands, as well as pgcareers.com for.
JOBS
techgig.com

5 Programming languages that will get you a job in fintech

Even if you don’t realize it, fintech is likely a big part of your personal and professional day-to-day. Ernst and Young’s 2019 'Global FinTech Adoption Index' cites the adoption rate of fintech as more than two-thirds (64%) globally, up from 16% in 2015. According to the report, three out of four consumers used money transfer and payment solutions last year.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Microsoft India Development Center expands its footprint in Noida

Microsoft has announced the expansion of its India Development Center (IDC) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The. has expanded its footprint in India over the last two decades, opening campuses in locations such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida. Microsoft India Development Center opened its third location in Noida's KP Towers on Nov 20 after understanding the potential of the NCR market for technology.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in India soon

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 are will be among the first phones to come with the newly launched. at the Snapdragon Tech Summit earlier today (Dec 01). Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is important because it breaks away from the traditional three-digit numbering that the company has followed for years. Similarly, the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro is important for Realme as it finally sets its foot in the ultra-premium smartphone market, which has so far been dominated by the likes of OnePlus phones, Samsung phones, and Apple iPhones.
NFL
techgig.com

IITs all set to ride the huge wave of job offers from Silicon Valley

With the boom in IT services globally, tech companies are now doubling down on their. plans. With IT firms in hire-or-poach mode, top Indian Institutes of Technology are bracing for a Tsunami of job offers from leading tech companies in the final placements for the class of 2022. “There is...
INDIA
techgig.com

AWS launches 4 new skilling initiatives for cloud learners

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched four new projects to increase access to cloud computing education. According to the corporation, the new initiatives would use the cloud to provide employees with new job opportunities. The initiatives include the launch of AWS Skill Builder, which Amazon describes as a "new digital...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy