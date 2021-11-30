Gotham Awards 2021: See the complete list of winners

NEW YORK — “The Lost Daughter” won big at the 2021 Gotham Awards, held Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best feature: “The Lost Daughter”

“The Lost Daughter” Outstanding lead performance (tie): Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Frankie Faison, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Outstanding supporting performance: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Breakthrough series (long format): “Squid Game”

“Squid Game” Breakthrough series (short format): “Reservation Dogs”

“Reservation Dogs” Breakthrough nonfiction series: “Philly D.A.”

“Philly D.A.” Outstanding performance in a new series (tie): Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” Best documentary feature: “Flee”

“Flee” Best international feature: “Drive My Car”

“Drive My Car” Best screenplay: “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal Breakthrough performer: Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Emilia Jones, “CODA” Jury award for ensemble performance: “The Harder They Fall”

Photos: Gotham Awards 2021 red carpet Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart attend the Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

