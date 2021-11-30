Jung Woo Sung and Go Kyung Pyo Separately Test Positive for COVID-19 as Pandemic Appears to Surge Yet Again

Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the top stars of India’s Malayalam-language film industry, will direct and play the lead of an as-yet-untitled series on Rajan Pillai, popularly known as the “Biscuit Baron.”
The Hindi-language streaming series will be produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Indian music giant Saregama, which has acquired the rights to the story from Pillai’s wife Nina.
Born in Kerala, India, in 1947, Pillai was based in Singapore by the mid-1970s, from where he managed positions in biscuit companies Nabisco, Huntley & Palmer, Britannia among a few others. By 1993 however, Pillai was the subject of an...
