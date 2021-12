Here’s some backstory on why I chose to write this blog. If I had to choose my favorite childhood memory of all time from the holidays, it would be spending time with my grandmother. When I was younger, she would watch me while my parents worked. It was just me and her. She was big on spending time in the kitchen. I would sit on her counter and we’d make sugar cookies. Everything was done from scratch and we’d have so much fun decorating. It’s a time I miss so much and can’t help but cry as I write this. She was the best grandmother ever and a moment in life I’ll cherish forever.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO