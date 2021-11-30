ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOskF_0d9pk7jP00

Today is ... National Mason Jar Day

BamaCentral Headlines

  • Windham Wrap-up: Did Bryce Young have his Heisman Moment in Iron Bowl?

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Jaden Shackelford came out with his own T-shirt:
  • As did John Metchie, who decided to cash in on what has become an iconic celebratory pose:
  • If this photo is any proof, former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore is doing just fine in the NFL:
  • And Marlon Humphrey continued to be a loud source of motivation for his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...

