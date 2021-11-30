Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2021
- Windham Wrap-up: Did Bryce Young have his Heisman Moment in Iron Bowl?
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats
- Jaden Shackelford came out with his own T-shirt:
- As did John Metchie, who decided to cash in on what has become an iconic celebratory pose:
- If this photo is any proof, former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore is doing just fine in the NFL:
- And Marlon Humphrey continued to be a loud source of motivation for his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum
November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.
“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban
