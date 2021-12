Dallas Center – Grimes girls basketball had three losses last year, two of them were to the Ballard Bombers. The Mustangs were able to get some revenge on Friday night, as they were able to win the season opener for both teams 54-37. The matchup between two preseason top 5 4A teams was entertaining, as DCG was able to lead after every quarter throughout the night, as they were able to execute well offensively while on the other side the defense was locked in.

GRIMES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO