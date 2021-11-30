ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CBS13 Investigates: Vaccine Card Fraud

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccine mandates continue to roll out,...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

guthrienewsleader.net

Crescent Police Department Investigating Fraud Case

The Crescent Police Department is investigating a fraud case and believes there may be additional victims within the community. Currently, the Crescent Public School District, Crescent Ag Booster Club, and a few individuals have been identified as victims of crimes relating to fraud or embezzlement. A suspect has been identified...
CRESCENT, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Investigators looking into possible fraud, embezzlement case

The Crescent Police Department is investigating a fraud case and believes there may be additional victims within the community. According to Chief of Police Andrew Stephens, the Crescent Public School District, Crescent Ag Booster Club and individuals have been identified as victims of crimes relating to fraud or embezzlement. A...
CRESCENT, OK
infosecurity-magazine.com

Police Set for Record Haul in Anti-Card Fraud Operation

A cross-border anti-fraud initiative is set to save European cardholders tens of millions in cybercrime losses, according to experts who took part. Carding Action 2021 was led by Italian police with support from the UK, leading card schemes and Europol. It targeted the underground sites on which fraudsters and cyber-criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yoursun.com

North Port pair plead in immigration fraud investigation

NORTH PORT — Two North Port residents face prison time for their part in a visa-fraud and illegal immigration scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Larisa Khariton and Jon Clark had pleaded guilty on federal charges relating to recruiting non-citizens to work with illegal visas in food service and retail.
NORTH PORT, FL
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Man, 74, Pleads Guilty To Running Breeding Farm For Cockfighting

CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man has pleaded guilty to running an operation that bred birds for cockfighting, prosecutors announced on Friday. The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California says 74-year-old Joseph D. Sanford was the owner and operator of Joe Sanford Gamefarm in Ceres. Prosecutors said Sanford bred and sold birds for cockfighting. An undercover agent was able to buy a trio of fighting game birds from Sanford, prosecutors say, prompting federal agents to raid the operation. A total of 2,956 gamefowls were seized during the raid, federal officials say. Sanford has since pleaded guilty to violating the Animal Welfare...
CERES, CA
prescottenews.com

Yavapai Silent Witness is Offering up to a $250 Reward for Information Leading to Arrests in a Credit Card Fraud Case

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a Credit Card Fraud and possibly a Vehicle Burglary. In the early afternoon hours of October 28th, 2021, the victim returned to her vehicle where she parked it at the Groom Creek Trailhead #307 in Prescott to discover her vehicle had been burglarized. Her purse was stolen out of the vehicle which contained her wallet, $180 in cash, and several credit cards. Although the victim quickly froze her credit cards, the deputies learned the suspects had used the cards already at a Walmart in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
WOLF

Police ask for help in identifying a suspect invovled in gift card fraud

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY - WOLF — Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore is asking for assistance with locating a suspect involved in gift card fraud. The suspect is said to be forging and duplicating Gerrity's gift cards, spending money on them without the card holder's knowledge. The suspect has allegedly been using this method at the Wyoming and Scranton Gerrity's stores.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State police investigate gift card scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Centre County are investigating a scam where victims were prompted to send gift cards with the false promise of money. A 73-year-old male and a 53-year-old male were contacted via text message and were told that they won a $50,000 lottery. The victims were instructed to purchase […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WAAY-TV

Man linked to Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card fraud charged by feds

A Birmingham man who went by the name "Pryme T" online is now facing federal charges for fraud and counterfeiting in an elaborate scheme to steal people’s money at ATMs. Court documents released Friday laid out this scheme, in which counterfeit debit cards were used to make transactions and withdrawals from banks and credit unions in North Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WBRE

Police looking for Gerrity’s gift card fraud suspect

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect who police say is forging and duplicating gift cards from multiple Gerrity’s locations. Police say the suspect has been duplicating and spending the money on Gerrity’s gift cards without the card holder’s knowledge. According to police, the suspect has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
click orlando

Secret Service launches sweeping pandemic fraud investigation

The newly appointed coordinator for the U.S. Secret Service Pandemic Fraud division said law enforcement members of the Cyber Task Force are working leads to track stolen state and national benefits estimated to be between $63 billion to $100 billion or more. Roy Dotson Jr. told News 6 that Florida...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV.com

Hattiesburg police search for two in credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people connected to a credit card fraud case. Police said the two people made multiple purchases with a stolen credit card at multiple locations along Hardy Street on October 27, 2021. If you can identify...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City man charged for involvement in fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested for his involvement in an ongoing fraud investigation. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Cordero Childs, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Gateway Drive Wednesday. Childs was found with equipment used to make fake checks, along with having possession...
HATTIESBURG, MS

