COOK- Who could have guessed that pollen wafting through the skies of Georgia would someday bring a new and innovative medical practice, Bridge to Health P.A., to Cook?. Dr. Brittany Debeltz, APRN, DNP, FNP-BC is the owner and clinician at Bridge to Health, a certified family nurse practitioner familiar to many in the area through her past work with the Bois Forte Medical Clinic at Nett Lake and, more recently, Scenic Rivers Health Services, based in Cook.

COOK, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO