This Sunday begins the festival of Chanukah, during which Jews around the world will celebrate the Festival of Lights and religious freedom. Chanukah celebrates the victory of the people of Israel over the Seleucid Greeks who had forbade the Jews from religious worship in their Holy Temple. When the Jews finally reentered the Temple, they found only one cruse of sanctified oil enough to last for just one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted a full eight days until new oil could be produced. As such, the Menorah is the first symbol of religious freedom.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO