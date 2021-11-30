ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamas, the Enduring Thorn in Israel’s Side

By Eyal Zisser
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust recently, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi reminded us that the IDF is currently fighting on six fronts—some of which are relatively unfamiliar. These include Iran, where Israel is working to stop Tehran’s race toward a nuclear bomb; the Syrian and Lebanese fronts; recently...

