Middle East

IDF Spokesman: We Are Accelerating Our Plans Against Iran

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav told Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday morning: “We have accelerated our readiness to prevent Iran from establishing itself on the northern front and to prevent it from becoming a nuclear-threshold state.” He added: “When I say we are accelerating the plans against Iran – I...

www.jewishpress.com

