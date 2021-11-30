ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme difficulty and trial

"For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last he...

d1softballnews.com

the campaign was designed around the normal difficulty – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has created the Halo Infinite campaign taking as a reference the difficulty Normal, where the previous chapters were balanced on the basis of the Heroic one. A development approach designed to meet those who have never previously played the series or are not very accustomed to the FPS genre.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New World With Higher Difficulty Level; Players Unhappy

The latest update for New World has definitely increased the difficulty level. However, players don't like the way the changes were introduced. A few days ago New World received an update called Into the Void. It introduced to the game a large amount of new content and changes. Apparently, they also affected the difficulty level, which was significantly increased. The players did not like the way this was done. Many of them were also surprised, because such a change had not been announced before.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sifu Will Not Have Difficulty Options at Release Confirms Producer

Producer Pierre Tarno has officially confirmed that upcoming video game Sifu will not have any difficulty options at launch. According to the producer talking with media outlet MP1st, developer Sloclap wants its players to learn and adapt over the course of the game. This is the reason for not having difficulty options initially. This also meant that there could be a time where an update will add the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
restorationnewsmedia.com

Boutique invites women to ‘be your own kind of beautiful’

SMITHFIELD — A new boutique has something for women of all shapes and sizes. “Most boutiques run sma... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMITHFIELD, NC
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
The Free Press - TFP

Protesters Block Street Outside Hotel Where Conservative Activist Was Speaking

Protesters gathered outside of and blocked an intersection nearby a hotel hosting an event at which conservative commentator Matt Walsh gave a speech on Wednesday night. Walsh, a newly published children’s book author and conservative commentator for the Daily Wire, spoke about the pro-life movement and Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at a Missouri hotel at an event hosted by the Saint Louis University College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation.
PROTESTS

