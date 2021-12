POCATELLO — Black Friday holiday shoppers will see the return of the local favorite Crafts and Drafts holiday market at Portneuf Valley Brewing this weekend. “Crafts and Drafts is a great way for people to find that unique gift and we are ecstatic to be back after a year off,” said event organizer Lucas Bunzow of Bunzow Glass. “This year we have 15 local vendors who will be on site two days, Friday and Saturday, offering everything from jewelry to wall art.”

POCATELLO, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO