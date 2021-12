Jonas Valanciunas has turned himself into a pretty big-time offensive player over the past few seasons, and his ability on that end of the floor is one of the main reasons why the New Orleans Pelicans traded for him this summer. But even they could not have expected nights like the one he had on Monday, when he did his best Steph Curry impersonation in a 123-104 win over the Clippers.

