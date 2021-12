HULL, Mass. — It’s just one block removed from Hull’s main drag, but the neighborhood along Kingsley Road is completely different in character, neighbors say. “It’s a residential neighborhood, so there are a lot of children, a lot of kids,” said Irene Coombs, who moved to the seaside town from Newton in 2017. “So you just kind of want to go slow.”

