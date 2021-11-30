ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zurich launches coverage suite for electric vehicles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZurich North America has announced the launch of an enhanced suite of vehicle protection products designed for electric vehicle (EV) owners. The products provide coverage for electric vehicles from the repair or replacement of rechargeable batteries to roadside assistance for recharging EV batteries that run out of power mid-trip. The product...

New Grades Target Electric Vehicles

Noryl NHP6011 and NHP6012 glass fiber-reinforced resins are based on a proprietary polyphenylene ether (PPE)-copolymer technology that can allow for lighter, thinner and more crash-resistant components. In addition to allowing lighter parts, which extends EV range, SABIC says the grades provide robust flame retardancy and impact strength required by industry-related...
CARS
Ford aims to be world’s #2 electric vehicle maker within two years – COO

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co expects to be the world’s second largest electric vehicle manufacturer within two years, with annual production capacity of nearly 600,000, a top company executive said Friday. Driving the automaker’s optimism is increasing demand for its next new EV, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, with retail...
BUSINESS
Most Australian households are well-positioned for electric vehicles – and an emissions ceiling would help

Many people believe Australia’s shift to electric vehicles is stuck in the slow lane – another strollout, rather than a rollout. But while federal policies are still lacklustre, most Australians themselves are ready for the shift, according to our recent research. We found most car-owning households will be able to charge their cars in their garage or driveway. Electric vehicles are also getting more attractive as purchase costs fall and battery range rises. Australia’s world-beating solar uptake is another plus. Many of our three million solar households would be able to effectively charge their cars for free at daytime. Surveys have...
CARS
Fisker Inc. Unveils First Fully Electric SUV

Over the next decade, automakers and electric vehicle (“EV”) startups alike will unveil dozens of new electric vehicle models. As the government looks toward achieving a carbon-neutral future, EVs have emerged as one of the best ways to reduce fossil fuel use and cut down greenhouse gas emissions. Companies in...
BUSINESS
Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035, as the world’s biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in the region. By 2030, at least half of Toyota’s model mix will be zero emission, including electric vehicles (EV)...
CARS
Europe: Plug-in cars continue to expand market share in October 2021

The number of new passenger car registrations in Europe decreased in October by some 29%, which combined with the increase in plug-in car sales, translates to significant expansion of the market share. In October, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations increased 26% year-over-year to 184,797 -...
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
Tesla
A UK-based electric vehicle retrofitter is seeking to grow into the United States of America

Justin Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Everrati. This is an electric car conversion company based in the United Kingdom, and he sees his work as more than just converting vintage vehicles with electric drivetrains, such as the VW Microbus. In a discussion with The Verge, Lunny noted, “Our approach is about reimagining the cars.” “We regroup them as electric vehicles.” Lunny is bringing its concept to the United States after 2 years in operation with the aim of tapping into a developing EV conversion market.
BUSINESS
UK: Used Electric Cars Now Sell Faster Than Gas, Auto Trader Says

Used electric cars are now selling faster than their petrol-powered alternatives for the first time, according to one online car marketplace. Auto Trader says the average used electric vehicle (EV) is currently taking 26 days to sell, compared with 28 days for the average used petrol vehicle. That isn’t just...
WORLD
Toyota partners with BYD to build affordable $30,000 electric car

Toyota has reportedly partnered with China’s BYD to build a new affordable electric car to launch next year. The Japanese automaker has widely been recognized as a laggard in the transition to electric vehicles. Years of betting on hydrogen fuel cells and hybrid vehicles has put Toyota behind on battery-electric...
BUSINESS
Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY
Wallbox Launches App for Electric Vehicle Charger Installers in Seven Countries

The company strengthens its position in the electric vehicle charger sector with an app that automates the installation process. With this new software, Wallbox covers the entire lifecycle of electric chargers: from design and production to installation and maintenance. The ‘Installer App’ is designed to help Wallbox to improve both...
CELL PHONES
Toyota to offer specialized electric car ‘hubs’ for bZ4X sales

Toyota will sell its new range of pure-electric vehicles, starting with the bZ4X, at a series of in-dealer ‘hubs’ that can offer specialised advice about the switch to EV motoring. The Japanese manufacturer has issued final production specifications for its first bespoke electric car, although it is still awaiting final...
CARS
Valvoline to appoint board members with expertise in EVs, autonomous transportation

Valvoline Inc. said Thursday that it was conducting a search to appoint one or more new members to its board of directors with "significant experience" in electric vehicles, energy transition and/or autonomous transportation. The company is looking to identify a candidate or candidates by May 1, 2022. The vehicle care products company's stock rose 2.4% in morning trading. Valvoline said it has held "constructive discussions" with Chicane Capital Management LP, the investment manager of shareholder Chicane Opportunities Fund LP, about board composition as the company looks to separate its retail services and global products businesses. "We value the perspectives of our shareholders and appreciate the constructive discussions that we've had with Chicane Capital," said Valvoline Chairman Steve Kirk. "We applaud Valvoline's commitment to add new voices to the boardroom," said Chicane Capital Managing Partner Georgina Russell. Valvoline's stock has rallied 50.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.0%.
ECONOMY
Apple Car engineer leaves company for electric aviation startup

Another former Tesla engineer has left Apple. Michael Schwekutsch has left the company for Archer, a new electric aviation startup. Another Apple Car engineer has decided to leave the company for a startup. As reported by CNBC, Michael Schwekutsch, a director of engineering on the Apple Car project, has left...
BUSINESS
Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market

Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025. But with Tesla (TSLA.O) ensconced as the global EV leader and the Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) mounting a $100 billion-plus challenge, GM and Ford are racing for third place, at best.
ECONOMY
Slow Start For U.S. Electric Vehicles, But Times Are Changing

The US is lagging behind in the electrification of new cars. US lags China and Europe in electric vehicle uptake. The future of cars is electric. But while the US is home to the world’s largest electric car manufacturer - Tesla (TSLA) - the domestic growth of EV sales has been relatively slow so far. Between 2015 and 2020, the EV fleet (battery electric: BEV and plug-in hybrid: PHEV) grew at an annual rate of just 28%, compared to 51% in China and 41% in Europe. Still, electric cars are gaining traction in America, despite its affinity for gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.
CARS

