The Tigers have been viewed as sure bets to land one of the market’s top shortstops, with some going so far as to say Carlos Correa is a “done deal.” But unless their more recent talks are just a way to make Correa’s reps drop their asking price, it seems as if they’ve turned their attention to Javier Báez. Several outlets are reporting serious discussions between the two sides, though it doesn’t appear a deal is imminent.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO