Your triceps make up two-thirds of your arm, but they tend to be one of the most ignored in the functional movements of your daily life (no—using them to prop yourself up while you hunch over your laptop doesn't count). Because of this, you'll want to give them some extra love in the gym in order to keep 'em strong. Enter: tricep kickbacks, the subject of this week's episode of The Right Way.

