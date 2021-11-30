Samsung 5G chip for cars lands amid massive global automotive chip shortage
By Sanuj Bhatia
If you've recently visited a car dealer, you must have been presented with a long waiting time for your car. This is primarily because car chips (semiconductor chips used in automobiles) are in short supply. But, it seems that it hasn't stopped chip manufacturers from announcing new chips. Samsung, today, announced...
Update: GalaxyClub.nl seems to agree that Samsung is seemingly on track to release Snapdragon-powered Galaxies in way more markets than it usually does, but the Exynos version reportedly still exists. Update #2: IceUniverse tweeted that Galaxy S22 phones with Exynos 2200 on board are still destined to hit the shelves...
The Omicron variant could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car manufacturing, the boss of car giant Nissan has warned. Makoto Uchida said it was too early to say when normal deliveries, and therefore finished cars, would resume. "I can't give you a date. This new...
For some time now, the Galaxy S series has not been performing as well as Samsung would want it to. However, the South Korean firm is hoping that this lacking performance changes next year when Samsung finally unveils the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's Plans with the Galaxy S22 Series Are...
A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
Targeting Qualcomm’s turf with 4nm Dimensity 9000. MediaTek has released a new 5G smartphone chip that it hopes will be used in premium-priced Android smartphones. This will put the chip designer in a direct fight with Qualcomm. MediaTek said its new Dimensity 9000 chip will be the world's first to...
The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
Samsung Electronics will reportedly announce the location of its new chip plant in the US as early as this week, shortly after the tech giant's Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to Korea after his trip to the country. Lee met with state officials in Washington to discuss potential ways...
Global smartphone sales were down by almost 24 million in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, hit by the ongoing component shortage. Sales to end users came in at 342.3 million in the three months to the end of September, a decline of 6.8% on the year-earlier quarter, Gartner’s figures show.
If you're in the market for a new car, you may have heard dealerships talking about how they're being affected by a global chip shortage. In fact, driving by many dealerships around the country, you may notice they're a lot emptier than usual. That can be good news if you're...
Samsung announced plans to build an advanced chip manufacturing plant in Taylor, Texas, which will create thousands of new jobs and expand its investment in the US. In fact, this will be Samsung's largest-ever investment in the US, with the total bill expected to be around $17 billion, including buildings, property improvements, machinery, and equipment costs.
Sony has announced that it will stop manufacturing some of its older products due to problems with its supply chain as a result of the global chip shortage. Writing on its Japanese website, Sony announced that a lack of semiconductors had led to its decision to cease production on the a7 II, black versions of the a6100, all a6400 cameras, the ECM-B1M shotgun microphone, and the PXW-Z190 camcorder. Customers will have noticed that a lot of camera products have already experienced limited availability or are taking a while to appear on shelves, and while the announcement from Sony will likely take some time before it impacts on availability at major retailers, it is set to compound existing stock shortages. For example, the PXW-Z190 is currently backordered on B&H Photo, as is the ECM-B1M, along with a few purchasing options of the A6100.
TAYLOR, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced plans for a $17 billion Samsung chip manufacturing plant in Taylor. The Wall Street Journal reports Samsung has made its decision to bring the plant to the town outside of Austin. The factory would make advanced logic chips that will power next-generation devices...
DETROIT, Michigan: In a bid to address the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford Motor Company is looking to purchase chips directly from the world's third-largest foundry, GlobalFoundries Inc. On November 18, Ford confirmed it was forging a "strategic collaboration" with GlobalFoundries Inc, which has raised $2.6 billion in its...
December is here, and this means great news for all those who love Christmas season. However, it also means that we are getting closer to the possible announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This device has been receiving a decent amount of attention, as rumors suggest it may arrive in the first months of 2022. The latest leaked information reveals possible price tags and color options for the newest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S21 series.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but we keep receiving some attractive discounts at Amazon and Samsung.com on several Samsung products. First up, we have a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is receiving a 15 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings. This means that you can pick up Samsung’s smallest foldable for just $850. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.
Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. “This is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the project Tuesday.
Sony says that the effects of the semiconductor shortage are “more serious than expected” which has forced it to make decisions on what cameras and lenses it can continue to manufacture. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent chip shortage, Sony continued to manufacture and stock what...
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it would supply automotive chips to Volkswagen. The Exynos Auto V7, used for comprehensive in-vehicle infotainment systems, is in mass production. It's a component of Volkswagen's latest in-car application server. A global chip shortage is disrupting the auto industry. The...
In a recent interview with The Hindu BusinessLine, AMD CTO and EVP, Mark Papermaster, made some pretty interesting revelations regarding the chip shortage crisis that has currently encompassed the globe, much like COVID-19 has in terms of health. According to Papermaster, the silicon industry could finally be at a supply-demand...
Every Android manufacturer seems to be joining the tablet hype train. Recently, Realme launched its new Realme Pad in Europe, and even OPPO is said to be launching its new Android tablet soon. Now, according to a new report, Vivo will launch its first-ever Android tablet in H1 2022. Popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has also provided some insights on what we can expect from the tablet.
