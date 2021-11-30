Is Newcastle vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United host Norwich City this evening in a crunch game at the foot of the Premier League .

Newcastle are 20th and are yet to win a game this season, while Norwich remain 19th and in deep trouble despite a recent revival which has seen them go three games unbeaten.

Eddie Howe will know what a huge opportunity tonight’s game presents, up against a Norwich side who Newcastle will leapfrog with victory.

Norwich have steadied the ship in recent weeks with back-to-back wins before the weekend’s goalless draw against Wolves , and Dean Smith will be equally determined to ensure his side land a big blow in the relegation fight.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Newcastle vs Norwich kicks off tonight, Tuesday 30 November, at 7.30pm.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich

The match will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch via the APV app on their TV, laptop, tablet or phone.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Sargent, Tzolis, Pukki

Odds

Newcastle 19/20

Draw 5/2

Norwich 29/10

Prediction

A huge game between two struggling but gradually improving sides. Newcastle will have a roaring crowd behind them who know the significance of the match, but key suspensions could work against them. Still, we think the Magpies will have just enough. Newcastle 2-1 Norwich.