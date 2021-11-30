ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Newcastle vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlN19_0d9peuxT00

Newcastle United host Norwich City this evening in a crunch game at the foot of the Premier League .

Newcastle are 20th and are yet to win a game this season, while Norwich remain 19th and in deep trouble despite a recent revival which has seen them go three games unbeaten.

Eddie Howe will know what a huge opportunity tonight’s game presents, up against a Norwich side who Newcastle will leapfrog with victory.

Norwich have steadied the ship in recent weeks with back-to-back wins before the weekend’s goalless draw against Wolves , and Dean Smith will be equally determined to ensure his side land a big blow in the relegation fight.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Newcastle vs Norwich kicks off tonight, Tuesday 30 November, at 7.30pm.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich

The match will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can watch via the APV app on their TV, laptop, tablet or phone.

New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, McLean, Rupp, Gilmour, Sargent, Tzolis, Pukki

Odds

Newcastle 19/20

Draw 5/2

Norwich 29/10

Prediction

A huge game between two struggling but gradually improving sides. Newcastle will have a roaring crowd behind them who know the significance of the match, but key suspensions could work against them. Still, we think the Magpies will have just enough. Newcastle 2-1 Norwich.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will attempt to bounce back when they face rock-bottom Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday. The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last time out, however, Mikel Arteta’s side are still well placed in the table and only trail fourth-placed West Ham by three points. There is little optimism for Newcastle, though, who remain bottom of the league, having failed to win a single so far this season. Follow Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE!They did show their fighting spirit last time out in a 3-3 draw with Brentford as Eddie Howe attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Manchester United sack ‘outstanding human being’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Norwegian’s sacking as Manchester United coach.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, with his side having fallen to a 4-1 defeat at struggling Watford on Saturday.That result was the latest in a poor run that had included a 5-0 home thrashing by rivals Liverpool and a 2-0 derby loss to Man City.Ronaldo returned to United this summer to play under Solskjaer, who was a teammate of the Portuguese at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2007.Now the 36-year-old has bid Solskjaer a warm farewell, writing on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Dean Smith
The Independent

Leicester vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon. Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult start to the season, with just four wins from their first eleven matches, and currently sit twelfth in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThe Foxes’ greatest problems have come in defence, having conceded 18 goals already, while speculation continues to link manager Brendan Rodgers to the Manchester United job. Meanwhile, Chelsea are three points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior...
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry FC is looking to advance to its second Canadian Premier League Final in three years, as it hosts Pacific FC which is searching for its first-ever playoff win. The Tridents sat at the top of the CPL table for most of the season before a late-season skid saw them only win three times in their final 11 matches. The decline resulted in them sliding down to the three seed, as both Forge FC and Cavalry surpassed them in the standings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Newcastle United#The Premier League#Kick Off#Wolves#Amazon Prime Video#Apv#Dubravka Manquillo#Schar Clark#Pukki Odds#Magpies
The Independent

Rapid Vienna vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Ham’s Europa League journey so far this season has been a sensational one as they have already advanced through to the knockout stages.David Moyes’ side have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, reaching the next round with two games to spare.Having already beaten Rapid Vienna 2-0 in September, West Ham now travel to Austria as they look for another victory in Europe.The match will go ahead without any away supporters following West Ham fans’ behaviour at their Europa League game in Genk. Will that affect them on the pitch?Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
CBS Sports

How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-2-6; Burnley 1-5-5 Burnley and Crystal Palace have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley won both of their matches against Crystal Palace last season (1-0 and 3-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Espanyol on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Xavi’s first game as manager

Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday evening for the first time under new boss Xavi Hernandez.He was appointed at the start of the international break to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona taking just one win in the last six in La Liga, leaving them ninth in the table.They face Espanyol in the derby at the Camp Nou this weekend, with the visitors two places further back and level on points with Xavi’s new side.All eyes will be on whether the former midfielder can hit the ground running now he is in the dugout, with this his first...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Norwich City vs. Southampton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League returns this Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 3-3-5; Norwich City 1-8-2 Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.36 goals per match before their game on Saturday. They will take on Southampton at 10 a.m. ET at Carrow Road after a week off. Contestboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth clubs experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Premier League

Liverpool will be looking to build on a big win over Arsenal in Premier League last week when facing off with Southampton at Anfield Saturday. Mohamed Salah and Said Mane will look to lead Liverpool closer to the top of the EPL standings, with the team currently sitting in third place with 7-1-4 record, only four points behind Chelsea for the league lead. Liverpool has also won five straight games in Champions League action, riding a hot streak on their home field for the time being.
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Ireland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby Test match online today

Ireland are back after a sensational victory over New Zealand with Argentina the next challenge in Dublin. The All Blacks were left stunned by Andy Farrell’s men, who delivered a performance for the ages to topple their illustrious opponents 29-20 at the Aviva Stadium. Now the Pumas will hope to take advantage of any comedown from that epic high in another intriguing battle. Follow Ireland vs Argentina LIVE!Ireland hope to make it a famous hat-trick here after battering Japan before their iconic victory last week and have bolstered their ranks further with scrum-half Conor Murray and centre Robbie Henshaw. “We’ve...
RUGBY
The Independent

Villarreal vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch LaLiga fixture online and on TV tonight

Villarreal host Barcelona in LaLiga on Saturday night, with both sides far further down the league table than they would have been hoping for at this stage of the season.The home side might have appealed to Unai Emery to stay in the wake of interest from Newcastle United recently, but it has been far from smooth for them this term and they sit 12th in the table ahead of the weekend after just one win in the last six in the league.For Barca, they are set for their third match under new boss and former legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez; so...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is England vs Austria on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap when the Lionesses host Austria in World Cup qualifying this afternoon. England will be aiming to continue their perfect start to Group D, having won their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign. Sarina Weigman’s side recorded a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland and a 10-0 victory over Latvia last month but Austria are set to be their toughest test of the group. White is also closing in on Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record and is two goals away from equalling her tally of 46. Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

The Independent

361K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy