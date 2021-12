Red Cloud Indian School attended a weekend-long trip to Colorado State University to get a tour of the school, attend water sustainability lectures and build science experiments with the Little Shop of Physics. The experiments the students made will be presented at a museum being built in Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to promote the students’ understanding of physics and inspire more youth to take up higher education. The Little Shop of Physics has hosted other Native American schools, including the Oglala Lakota College. The tour of the school included the Colorado State University Native American Cultural Center, where the students learned about some of the resources and people that could help them get started at CSU if they wish to pursue a college degree.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO