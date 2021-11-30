ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell, Gobert lift Jazz over Blazers 129-107

By MATTHEW COLES - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell says when...

FanSided

Donovan Mitchell passes a Utah Jazz legend on all-time list

Indeed, Donovan Mitchell is steadily climbing one list of Utah Jazz greats. Donovan Mitchell still has almost 30,000 points to go before challenging Karl Malone on the Utah Jazz’s all-time regular-season scoring list. Nevertheless, the fifth-year pro is inching his way up the leaderboard. With his game-high 26 points in...
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Jams Lob From Joe Ingles During Raptors/Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert threw down a big slam dunk on an alley-oop lob from Joe Ingles during Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 2:18 remaining in the third quarter, Ingles tossed up...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Kings

Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet before the Utah Jazz played the Sacramento Kings. View the original article to see embedded media. Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are in California to play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Before the game, the All-Star shooting guard sent out a tweet...
NBA
Person
Donovan Mitchell
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Flies For Alley-Oop Dunk Against Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell flew toward the hoop for a two-handed slam dunk on an alley-oop during the opening quarter of Utah’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz hosted the Raptors at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18. With 6:57 remaining in the first quarter,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s heartfelt message to Rudy Gay amid Jazz debut

The Utah Jazz notched back-to-back wins after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City, 119-103. Thursday night’s matchup saw the debut of veteran swingman Rudy Gay, who contributed heavily to the Jazz’s cause. In 18 minutes of floor time, the 35-year-old registered 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists....
NBA
ksl.com

Jaren Jackson Jr's late 3 lifts Grizzlies over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic is still clutch. Unfortunately for the Jazz, so is Jaren Jackson, Jr. After Bogdanovic hit four fourth quarter 3-pointers to keep the Jazz in front, it was Jackson that made the biggest shot of the night. Jackson won a pivotal jump ball at center...
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Where Donovan Mitchell has improved most

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is earning the D at the start of his name. The explanation may be as simple as heightened energy. Maybe Donovan Mitchell is trying to make up for his noticeable dips on offense from last season to his current 24.3 points per game and 31.9 shooting percentage from downtown for the 2021-22 Utah Jazz.
NBA
#Blazers#Ap#The Utah Jazz
Frankfort Times

Graham's 3-pointer lifts Pelicans to 98-97 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devonte’ Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Passes Greg Ostertag On Utah Jazz Blocks List

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert passed Greg Ostertag on the franchise’s all-time blocks list during a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz hosted the Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Monday, November 22. Utah fell to Memphis, 119-118. A bright spot during the contest came during...
NBA
KESQ

Mitchell has late burst, Jazz hold off Thunder 110-104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday night. Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points off the bench to lead Utah. Mike Conley added 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 17 rebounds. Lu Dort led the Thunder with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gay Feeds Rudy Gobert For Dunk During Pelicans/Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazzmen Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert connected for an assist and dunk during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. With 2:37 remaining in the opening quarter, Gay dished the ball off to a...
NBA
neworleanssun.com

Jazz look to build on bounce-back performance, face Blazers

In an interesting coincidence, the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers both came away feeling good after lopsided results in their most recent games. That's not shocking for the Jazz, who bounced back from a disappointing one-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to wallop the same team 127-105 on Saturday night in an unusual back-to-back rematch.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers Betting Guide – 11/29 at Utah Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Salt Lake City to try and salvage the final game of an otherwise unsuccessful three-game road trip against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Portland has a league-worst 1-9 road record and will face a Jazz team that features a balanced scoring attack and the best defensive center in the league in Rudy Gobert.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Host Road Weary Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers before enjoying a rare stretch of three nights off. They will have Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday off before facing the Boston Celtics on Friday in Salt Lake City, then heading out on a four-game road trip. The...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz came off a seemingly meaningless win last game against the New Orleans Pelicans. For those that watch the team closely, it seemed like a lot more. Utah finally looked like the team Jazz fans have been hoping to see. They moved the ball, they made shots, they seemed happy for once. All those things combined to help the Jazz blow out the Pelicans.
NBA

