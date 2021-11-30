ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for 'bad DIY job' home extension submitted late

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a home with an under-investigation extension branded a "bad DIY job" has now submitted a planning application long after the work began. Listed by South Derbyshire District Council, the application seeks permission for a two-storey rear extension at a home in Swadlincote. The property owner told...

www.bbc.com

