Premier League

Schick's Euro 2020 strike shortlisted for FIFA goal of the year

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - Scotland v Czech Republic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 14, 2021 Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan

Nov 30 (Reuters) - FIFA have announced an 11-player shortlist for this year's Puskas Award, with Patrik Schick's goal against Scotland at Euro 2020 among the nominees.

Czech forward Schick beat goalkeeper David Marshall with one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history, a stunning 45-metre strike from just inside the halfway line as his team beat Scotland 2-0.

Schick's effort was subsequently voted goal of the tournament.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min won the award in 2020 for his solo effort against Burnley in the Premier League in which he ran nearly the length of the pitch, dribbling past several Burnley defenders before scoring.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir makes a second consecutive appearance in the shortlist, courtesy of a deft chip from the edge of the box in an FA Women's Super League derby match against Manchester United.

Premier League players Erik Lamela and Riyad Mahrez are also on the list.

Lamela scored with a rabona against Arsenal in a North London derby and Mahrez was recognised for his solo effort against Zimbabwe while on international duty with Algeria.

The winner of the award will be selected by an international jury comprised of former footballers and select fans from across the globe. The winner will be announced on Jan. 17.

Puskas Award shortlist (all goals 2021 unless stated):

Luis Diaz (COL): Brazil v Colombia [CONMEBOL Copa America] (June 23)

Gauthier Hein (FRA): Chamois Niortais FC v AJ Auxerre [Ligue 2] (April 10)

Erik Lamela (ARG): Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur [Premier League] (March 14)

Valentino Lazaro (AUT): Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach [Bundesliga] (Nov. 8, 2020)

Riyad Mahrez (ALG): Zimbabwe v Algeria [Africa Nations Cup qualifying] (Nov. 16, 2020)

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (GHA): Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies v Supreme Ladies [Ghana Women's Premier League] (May 8)

Vangelis Pavlidis (GRE): Willem II v Fortuna Sittard [Eredivisie] (May 16)

Daniela Sanchez (MEX): Queretaro v. Atletico de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (Jan. 16)

Patrik Schick (CZE): Czech Republic v Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (June 14)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN): Chelsea v Porto [UEFA Champions League] (April 13)

Caroline Weir (SCO): Manchester City v Manchester United [FA Women's Super League] (Feb. 12)

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

timbers.com

Thorns FC's Christine Sinclair named to shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award

Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair was named a finalist for the 2021 The Best FIFA Women's Player Award it was announced today. The Burnaby, B.C. native contributed five goals and one assist in 16 matches as she helped lead the Thorns to a treble-winning season of a 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup title, a 2021 Women's International Champions Cup title and the 2021 NWSL Shield.
FIFA
SB Nation

Mohamed Salah Makes 11 Player Short List For FIFA Men’s Player of the Year

It’s no surprise that Mohamed Salah made the 11-player shortlist for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year. FIFA released the list on Monday ahead of the ceremony in Zurich in January 17th. While Salah is having a huge season for Liverpool, that won’t be a factor in the judging. The...
FIFA
90min.com

Thiago reveals he's scored 'prettier' goals than Porto strike

Thiago Alcantara has admitted that his scintillating strike in Liverpool's Champions League win over Porto was not the 'prettiest' he's scored. The Spain international opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory with a superb half volley from 25 yards, helping the Reds maintain their 100% winning start to their European campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CharlotteObserver.com

Schick’s chip, Lamela’s rabona among FIFA best goal nominees

Patrick Schick’s 45-meter (50-yard) shot for the Czech Republic and Erik Lamela’s rabona flick for Tottenham in a north London derby are among Puskas Award candidates announced by FIFA Monday. Schick already won the European Championship goal of the tournament award for his chipped shot from near the halfway line...
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa reveal Puskas award nominations for goal of the year

Fifa have revealed the shortlist for this year’s Puskas Award, an honour given to the player who is considered to have scored the best goal over the last 12 months.The 11 goals, which have been selected by football’s governing body, include Caroline Weir’s stunning chip for Manchester City Women against rivals Manchester United back in February.Also making it onto the list is former Tottenham player Erik Lamela’s sensational rabona strike in the North London derby against Arsenal in March.Riyad Mahrez’s wonderful goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe has also been nominated, along with Patrick Schick’s remarkable effort from the halfway line...
PREMIER LEAGUE
