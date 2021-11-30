SendSquared Partners with Resort Data Processing, an Award-Winning Provider of Property Management Software

AIGA Eye on Design published a two part history of the software that shaped creative coding:. In the early 2000s, Fry and Reas started building a piece of software that would let people code in a simplified environment using a variation of the Java language. The software, called Processing, was designed as a digital sketchbook where novice and experienced coders alike could create interactive graphics. Processing was more than a tool, though. It was a community—one that would eventually be built by thousands of people who have contributed code to the open-source environment over the last 20 years.

