SendSquared Partners with Resort Data Processing, an Award-Winning Provider of Property Management Software

By Globe Newswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRDP software is an industry standard with more than 1,000 implementations over 30 years at hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and timeshares. SendSquared, a data and marketing communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced it has partnered with Resort Data Processing (RDP), a leading provider of property management software. The collaboration...

TechCrunch

Cycode raises $56M Series B to help secure software supply chains

The company argues that this is one of the largest funding rounds in the application security space. In part, that’s surely driven by the fact that the company was also able to show its investors some impressive growth numbers, with its ARR increasing 7x in the first three quarters of this year.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Cannabis analytics startup Headset, led by Leafly founders, raises more cash

The news: Cannabis analytics company Headset on Tuesday announced that it raised $8.6 million in funding. That includes $3 million of venture capital from a round led by Althea, as well as the conversion of $5.6 million of bridge notes issued in August 2020 and this past April. The Seattle-based...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Arturo Expands Strategic Relationship With Openly, Providing Physical Property Characteristic Data And Predictive Analysis

Strategic relationship supports Openly’s technology-driven insurance processes and future growth plans. Arturo, an AI-powered platform that derives property insights and predictive analytics from aerial and satellite imagery, unveiled a strategic multi-year deal with Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform. Harnessing Arturo’s insights, Openly will generate greater efficiencies across its point of quote, underwriting and claims processes for independent agents, enabling the company to continue scaling its growth nationwide.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Uplisting and Minut partner to bring greater security to growing property management businesses

NEW YORK - Uplisting, the all-in-one property management solution designed specifically for growing short-term rental businesses, has announced a new partnership with Minut, the property tech company helping hosts and professional property managers care for their rental homes. Uplisting, an Airbnb Preferred Partner, is a property and channel management software...
SOFTWARE
#Management Software#Marketing Communications#Personalized Marketing#Sendsquared Partners#Resort Data Processing#Rdp#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Wildfire Systems#Videoproc
TravelDailyNews.com

Brittain Resorts and Hotels selects Agilysys Cloud-Native SaaS property management solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Agilysys, Inc. , a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced that Brittain Resorts and Hotels in Myrtle Beach, SC, has selected Agilysys’ cloud-native SaaS PMS solution Agilysys Stay, as well as Agilysys rGuest Service and Owners Accounting for 10 of their properties representing over 3,400 rooms.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Data from millions of Brazilians exposed in Wi-Fi management software firm leak

A Brazilian Wi-Fi management software firm was at the center of an incident that exposed data of various high profile companies and millions of their customers. The company in question is WSpot, which provides software that enables businesses to secure their on-premise Wi-Fi networks and allow password-free online access to their customers. The exposure was discovered by security research firm SafetyDetectives.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

simPRO, A Leading Global Provider Of Field Service Management Software, Secures Growth Investment Of Over $350 Million USD From K1

Acquisitions accelerate global expansion and product development efforts. simPRO, the global leader in field service management software, announced that it has secured an investment of over $350 million from K1 Investment Management, with participation from existing investor Level Equity. Additionally, simPRO announced the acquisitions of ClockShark, a US-based time-sheeting and scheduling platform, as well as AroFlo, an Australia-based job management software provider. Together, the companies support the full lifecycle of a field service organization from sole operator or small business to larger, more complex businesses and franchises.
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

iText Wins 2021 Document Manager Award "Project of the Year: Public Sector"

IText was also named a runner-up in the 'Low-Code Document Management Software Product of the Year' category with iText DITO, acknowledged as industry leaders across the document management sector. GHENT, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / iText Software, a global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, today announced...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

No-code webhooks provider Svix snags $2.6M to simplify software management

Today, webhooks as a service provider (WaaS) Svix announced a $2.6 million pre-seed round of funding with Y Combinator and Aleph. The organization claims it will use the funds to expand development, commercial, and operations teams. The WaaS platform is designed to provide developers with a solution for triggering API...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Willis Towers Watson partners up with software provider CodeEast

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has formed a new global partnership with the Dublin-based insurance software provider CodeEast. The partnership will see WTW combine its Radar Live price delivery and decision system with CodeEast’s ONEview digital insurance platform to create an insurance solution that enables real-time risk assessment for insurance product distribution. ONEview can call Radar Live for real-time pricing requests from models developed in the wider Radar range of systems, a release said.
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Managing diverse data sets

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Federal Tech Talk, Dan Graves, chief technology officer at Delphix, joined host John Gilroy to explain why Delphix is one of the best kept secrets in Silicon Valley.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Processing: the Software that Shaped Creative Coding

AIGA Eye on Design published a two part history of the software that shaped creative coding:. In the early 2000s, Fry and Reas started building a piece of software that would let people code in a simplified environment using a variation of the Java language. The software, called Processing, was designed as a digital sketchbook where novice and experienced coders alike could create interactive graphics. Processing was more than a tool, though. It was a community—one that would eventually be built by thousands of people who have contributed code to the open-source environment over the last 20 years.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Region Innovation Awards: Humanly.io develops software to make the hiring process more efficient

Humanly.io is the winner in the Software and Hardware category of the Sacramento Region Innovation Awards. CREtelligent Inc. is the runner-up. Humanly.io has developed artificial intelligence software that helps companies get beyond bias in screening job candidates. The company’s software also helps automate screening and scheduling of hiring for companies...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Clearlake Capital to Acquire Global Cybersecurity, IT Operations Management Software Leader Quest from Francisco Partners

Investment to Accelerate Growth and Drive Continued SaaS Bookings Momentum in One Identity/OneLogin, the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Unified Identity Cybersecurity Software Platform. Quest Software, a global cybersecurity, data intelligence, and IT operations management software provider, announced it signed a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire the Company...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Tyler Technologies Partner to Provide Real-Time Economic Recovery Data and Insights

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer insights company, is pleased to announce a partnership with Tyler Technologies, the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector. Marketing Technology News:CorVive Announces its Latest Blockbuster Business App that is Designed to Simplify how the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kofax Wins KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award for Best Business Process Management Software

Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announces it has won the 2021 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award for Best Business Process Management. This is the third straight year Kofax has been named the winner in this category, which honors platforms that optimize business operations and processes with an emphasis on defined, documented and repeatable steps to improve efficiency and attain business goals.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Accounting Software Vs. Property Management Software: Which One Is Best?

Ari Chazanas is the Founder and CEO of Lotus West Properties, a property management firm based in West Los Angeles. Many of my fellow property managers will ask me which accounting software is best for their business. The immediate assumption is a basic accounting program like QuickBooks because it's versatile, highly functional and easy to use. There's a reason it's one of the biggest sellers out there. By comparison, a dedicated property management software suite can offer a multitude of features and conveniences that can make a property manager's job a whole lot easier and more efficient.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Brainbase Named "Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company helping licensing teams optimize their partnerships from contract to revenue, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. LegalTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.
BUSINESS

