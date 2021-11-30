ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

By PRNewswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime CES® exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022. As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance...

