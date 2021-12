GAgives on GivingTuesday, November 30. GivingTuesday, is part of the international day of giving that takes place each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Despite pandemic conditions, last year saw Georgians showcasing true #GAgenerosity and breaking GAgives records across the board. In 2020, more than 1,200 nonprofits across the state received funds through the official giving portal at GAgives.org, with more than $24 million dollars raised overall (topping 2019’s record total by 84 percent) from 260,546 individual donations, 94 percent more donations than the previous year. As the 2021 season of giving is about to commence, Georgians are being asked to renew their commitment to generosity for the nonprofits that have done so much for their communities – especially over the past two years.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO