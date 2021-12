In the global film market, animated movies continue to be some of the most popular, profitable, and critically acclaimed titles to come out of Hollywood each year. Studios like Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, and Illumination have built an industry out of producing eye-dazzling popcorn movies that are able to entertain the whole family on a semi-yearly basis. The big studio animated films are a testament to the medium and have become childhood favorites for generations, but as films, they only scratch the surface of what can be done with the art form.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO